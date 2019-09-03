Here are the CarolinaPreps.com Top 20 Power Rankings for this week:Grimsley(4-A), Southeast Guilford(3-A) and Dudley(3-A) all crack the Top 20
CLICK HERE to see this week’s CarolinaPreps.com Top 20 Power Rankings from Chris Hughes and his crew at CarolinaPreps.com and you’ll find Grimlsey High School at #13 in the 4-A Rankings, Southeast Guilford is at #14 and Dudley at #15 in the 3-A Rankings, plus you find the many of the regulars from previous seasons standing out, like Reidsville, East Forsyth, Eastern Alamance, West Forsyth, Randleman, WS Parkland and Mount Tabor, all making a case for their spots in this week’s rankings….
Check out the poll/rankings and we will be looking for more of this type of info, and send it out your way…..
