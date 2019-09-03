High School Football this week in Guilford County with several InterCounty Conflicts/Matchups
All games set to kickoff at 7:30pm, unless otherwise noted…..
Seven games involving 14 Guilford County teams, with Western Guilford, the only team facing outside the county competition, among our Guilford County Schools…
Page(0-2) at Dudley(1-1)
Eastern Guilford(2-0) at Grimsley(2-0)
Northwest Guilford(2-0) at Southeast Guilford(1-1)
Ragsdale(1-1) at Northern Guilford(1-1)
High Point Central(0-2) at Southwest Guilford(1-1)
Northeast Guilford(1-1) at Southern Guilford(1-1)
High Point Andrews(2-0) at Smith(0-2)
Western Guilford(1-1) at Rockingham County(1-1)
High Point Christian(3-0) at Raleigh Ravenscroft(2-0)7pm
Bishop McGuinness(0-2) at West Wilkes(0-2)
