HS Football Stats Leaders after First Two Weeks, for our Guilford County Teams

Let’s get to some of those very impressive stats after the first two weeks of our 2019 Guilford County High School Football Season….Several teams need to go ahead and get their Stats listed and some need to get their stats updated……

*****Rushers with over 100 yards, and where Team Stats have been provided at MaxPreps…*****

Rushing:

Quan Nora(Grimsley High School) 339 yards on 47 carries with 4 TD’s…7.2 yards per carry and 169.5 yards per game….

Carson Cassetty(Northwest Guilford HS) with 283 yards rushing on 45 carries with 6 TD’s…6.2 yards per carry and 141.5 yards a game rushing….

Dante Bovian(Western Guilford HS) with 275 yards on 28 carries with 2 TD’s…9.8 per carry and 137.5 yards per game…

Trevon Hester(Northeast Guilford HS) with 259 yards on 46 carries….5.6 per carry and 129.9 yards per game…

Brian Anderson(High Point Central HS) with 184 yards on 29 carries and 2 TD’s…6.3 yards per carry and 92.0 yards per game….

Hezekiah Newby(Eastern Guilford HS) with 182 yards on 24 carries with 3 TD’s….7.6 yards per carry and 91 yards per game…

Parren Johnson(High Point Central HS) with 178 yards on 27 carries….6.6 yards per carry and 89 yards per game…

Chris Zellous(Grimsley HS) with 169 yards on 20 carries, with 3 TD’s…8.5 yards per carry and 84.5 yards per game…

Jalen Fairley(Southeast Guilford HS) with 139 yards on 22 carries, with 2 TD’s…6.3 yards per carry and 69.5 yards per game….

Jeiel Melton(Page HS) with 100 yards rushing on 24 carries, with 1 TD…4.2 yards per carry and 50 yards per game..

*****Passers with over 100 yards, where Team Stats are available…*****

Passing:

Kamell Smith(Eastern Guilford HS) with 438 yards, going 30-51 passing, 5 TD’s/1 INT./58.8% passes completed and 219 yards per game..

Javondre Paige(Page HS) with 357 yards, going 21-37, 4 TD’s/0 INT’s/56.8 % passes completed and 178.5 yards per game…

Walter Kuhlenkamp(Southeast Guilford HS) with 292 yards, going 28-52, 0 TD’s/2 INT’s/53.8% of passes completed and 147 yards per game…

Robbie Boyd(Western Guilford HS) with 228 yards passing, going 19-46 passing, 1 TD/3 INT’s/41.3% passes completed and 114.0 yards per game…

Alonza Barnett(Page HS) with 222 yards, going 13-26 for 2 TD’s/1 INT./50.0 % passes complete and 111.0 yards per game…

Jahmier Slade(Dudley HS) with 194 yards going 10-23 passing for 1 TD/0 INT’s/43.5% passes completed and 97 yards per game…

Clayton Patterson(Northeast Guilford HS) with 174 yards passing, going 14-30/3 TD’s/4 INT’s/46.7% passes completed and 87 yards per game…

Chris Zellous(Grimsley HS) with 160 yards, going 13-22 for 4 TD’s/1 INT./59.1% of passes completed and 80 yards per game…

Glenn Bullock(High Point Central HS) with 107 yards, going 11-22 for 0 TD’s/4 INT’s/50.0% of passes completed and 53.5 yards per game…

Luke Homol(High Point Christian Academy) One game only:105 yards, going 12-17 for 4 TD’s/0 INT’s/70.6% of passes completed and 205 yards per game…

*****Receivers with over 100 yards, and where Team Stats are available…*****

Receivers:

C.J. Crump(Page HS) with 8 receptions for 243 yards and 1 TD…

Antoine Shaw(Page HS) with 13 receptions for 162 yards and 0 TD’s…

Christian Smitherman(Eastern Guilford HS) with 6 receptions for 128 yards and 3 TD’s…

Mehki Wall(Dudley HS) with 5 receptions for 124 yards and 2 TD’s…

Cortez Wilson(Page HS) 6 receptions for 107 yards and 1 TD…

Zeke Nicholson(Northeast Guilford HS) with 9 receptions for 105 yards and 2 TD’s…

John Saunders Jr.(High Point Christian Academy) One game only… with 6 receptions for 105 yards and 3 TD’s….

Elijah Petty(Eastern Guilford HS) 8 receptions for 104 yards and 0 TD’s…