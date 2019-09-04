Danny Pigge(Ameriprise Financial)/GreensboroSports.com High School Football Players of the Week

The Danny Pigge(Ameriprise Financial)/GreensboroSports.com Players of the Week are:

August 23…Quan Nora(Grimsley High School)

*****Nora with 19 carries for 142 yards and 2 TD’s vs. Northern Guilford, plus he had 19 receiving yards for 161 total yards…Nora now with 4 TD’s for the season…*****

August 30:Carson Cassetty(Northwest Guilford High School)

*****Cassetty with 154 yards on 26 carries and 3 TD’s versus Western Guilford last Friday night….As nominated by Wyatt Smith from GreensboroSports.com….*****

from our friends and cohorts over at the Friday Night Rivalries, their Players of the Week for the first two weeks of the season have been,

August 23…Alston Hooker(Ragsdale HS)

August 30…Mehki Wall(Dudley HS)

Our Steak n Shake Players of the Game, from Week One and Week Two of the 2019 High School Football Season have been Quan Nora, from Grimsley HS, in Week One, and we had Zeke Nicholson and Trevon Hester, from Northeast Guilford, tied for the honors in Week Two/Game Two…..

**********This just in from Twitter:

Congratulations to @2Jmayo/Jaquavion Mayo(Grimsley High School), on receiving the Greensboro Rotary Award Player of the Week for his performance against Northern Guilford week 1!….Mayo with a huge TD drive-stopper interception in the end zone, on the first offensive possession of the game for Northern Guilford(Mayo ran the INT back around 67 yards), and then Mayo also caught a TD pass for the Grimsley Whirlies, in their 34-0 win over Northern Guilford HS….**********