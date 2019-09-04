Funeral Service for Guy Wayne Butler(Greensboro Parks and Recreation Department)/Funeral Services still incomplete for Coach Tommy Grayson(Eastern Guilford HS/Guilford College)

Obituary for Guy Wayne Butler

GREENSBORO – Guy Wayne Butler passed away on Sunday, September 1, 2019 at Friends Homes West Health Care Center. A Celebration of Life service will be held in the Living Room at Friends Homes West at 2:00 p.m. on Sunday, September 8, 2019 with Pastor Jill Alventosa-Brown officiating.

Wayne was born in Greensboro, NC on March 25, 1948. He is predeceased by his parents, Pauline and Howard Butler as well as his brother, David Butler. He is survived by his wife, Karen Ljung Butler, his daughter, Courtney Dagger and her husband Thomas Dagger and his grandson, Colin Michael Dagger. He is also survived by his nieces Tina Kraus and Teresa Kasey.

Wayne showed great courage in facing a three-year illness. We are lonely for his presence, his warmth, his humor and compassion. The family is grateful to the Health Care Staff at Friends West for their loving care of Wayne.

Wayne had a deep sense of commitment to causes that affected several generations of Guilford County youth. He grew up in Greensboro and graduated from Smith High School where he was an offensive lineman on the football team. He earned a football scholarship to Elon College where he played for legendary coach Red Wilson. After graduation from Elon, where he majored in Parks and Recreation as well as Political Science, Wayne joined Greensboro’s Parks and Recreation Department, specializing in athletics and served as Athletics Director. He oversaw the Pony and Colt baseball leagues for many years.

Wayne devoted over two decades to officiating college, high school and amateur level sports. He also served as an assistant coach for girls’ basketball at Grimsley High School, working with Phil Weaver. He was an outstanding Fast Pitch softball umpire, calling in the Athletic Coast Conference (ACC), Amateur Softball Association (ASA) and North Carolina High School Athletic Association (NCHSAA) including two state championship series. He officiated high school, football, basketball and volleyball with the North State, Triad Basketball, Northwest and Central Carolina Officials Association.

After retirement from the Greensboro Parks and Recreation, Wayne began a second career as a Special Education assistant at Grimsley High School He was a huge Boston Red Sox and Duke University fan.

In his “spare time,” Wayne was the crew chief and leader of the scorekeeping and clock operations function at the Greensboro Coliseum for over 25 years.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that you please consider a gift in Wayne’s name to the Friends Homes Resident Retirement Fund, 6100 West Friendly Avenue, Greensboro, NC 27410. Forbis and Dick Guilford Chapel is serving the family.

Thomas T. Grayson/Coach Tommy Grayson, 74, of Burlington, passed away on Sunday, September 1, 2019 at his home.

Arrangements are incomplete.

Rich and Thompson Funeral and Cremation Service in Burlington is assisting the family….