Greensboro College Pride Men’s Soccer Team Battles To A 2-2 Draw Against Randolph

Pride Men Battle To A 2-2 Draw Against Randolph

from Wes Gullett, Greensboro College Sports Information Director

GREENSBORO, N.C. – The Greensboro College men’s soccer team and the Wildcats of Randolph College played to a 2-2 tie on Pride Field Wednesday.

Randolph took a one-goal lead in the 24th minute before Greensboro found the equalizer in the 38th minute.

After being awarded a corner-kick on the right side of the field, Pedro Perez-Rodriguez bent the ball to the right corner of the box and found the head of Jovon Cotton, who placed the ball in the top-right corner of the goal.

The score then remained the same until the 49th minute when Greensboro took a 2-1 lead off yet another corner-kick. This time it was Parker Spesock finding the back of the net off an assist from Gerardo Peraza.

Following the Spesock goal, the score remained the same until Jaime Ford-Lane struck a ball just inside the left post to tie the contest.

After regulation ended both teams, had chances to score in the overtime periods but could not capitalize.

“It was disappointing not to come away with the result today,” Head Coach Tony Falvino said. “The boys created a lot of chances, however we have to be much more clinical in front of goal and take advantage of our chances. We had a few moments when we lost concentration, and we were punished.

“We will get back on the field tomorrow and shift our efforts to our game Saturday.”

Remy Brezault was credited with the decision in goal and recorded three saves, while Elmer Martinez got the start and collected four saves.

The Pride men will return to action Saturday when they host Bob Jones University.