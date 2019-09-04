Grimsley Whirlies looking for JV Baseball Coach
from recent post on Twitter…..
Whirlie Baseball
@BaseballWhirlie
**********Grimsley High School Baseball is looking for a Head JV Baseball Coach. This is a paid position, however there is no faculty spot available. Please contact Jason Simmons – Head Baseball Coach at simmonj2@gcsnc.com or call 336-324-8960…**********
Add A Comment
Personal attacks on players, coaches, parents or school officials will not be tolerated.
All comments are reviewed. We will close comments when things get out of hand or when we can not properly monitor them.