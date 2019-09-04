High Point-Thomasville HiToms College Baseball Prospects Camp

**********HPT HiToms College Prospects Camp**********

High Point/Thomasville – The HPT HiToms will be conducting its 14th annual College Prospects Camp Monday, September 30 at Historic Finch Field.

This premier, Triad area event will feature mid-Atlantic recruiters across all levels of college baseball. Open to seniors, juniors and sophomores, this pro-style workout annually attracts the Triad’s best talent and produces numerous participant, collegiate opportunities.

Pre-registration is required and can be completed by visiting www.hitoms.com or calling the HiToms business office, 336-472-8667.

Greg Suire

HPT HiToms

Finch Field

7003 Ballpark Rd., Thomasville, NC 27360

www.hitoms.com

336-472-8667