High Point-Thomasville HiToms College Baseball Prospects Camp
High Point/Thomasville – The HPT HiToms will be conducting its 14th annual College Prospects Camp Monday, September 30 at Historic Finch Field.
This premier, Triad area event will feature mid-Atlantic recruiters across all levels of college baseball. Open to seniors, juniors and sophomores, this pro-style workout annually attracts the Triad’s best talent and produces numerous participant, collegiate opportunities.
Pre-registration is required and can be completed by visiting www.hitoms.com or calling the HiToms business office, 336-472-8667.
Greg Suire
HPT HiToms
Finch Field
7003 Ballpark Rd., Thomasville, NC 27360
www.hitoms.com
336-472-8667
