Jaylin Davis(Northeast Guilford HS) has been selected to join the San Francisco Giants:Davis from Sacramento to San Francisco/Randy Norris Jr. from Wake Forest game to Augusta GreenJackets

Today the news is making its way around the Hicone Road Curve, and here is the BIG NEWS….The former Northeast Guilford Ram, Jaylin Davis, is now a member of the San Francisco Giants and he will be wearing the Giants’ uniform for the remainder of the 2019 MLB season….

(Jaylin Davis will be starting in RF tonight for the San Francisco Giants.)

09/04/2019…Selected…San Francisco Giants…Jaylin Davis(OF)…San Francisco Giants selected the contract of RF Jaylin Davis from Sacramento River Cats…..

(When you least expect it, you’re selected, action’s on the way, “Smile, you’re on the San Francisco Giants.”)

Last Friday night, Sacramento River Cats vs. El Paso:

As the 1-1 game moved into extras, a perfectly-placed bunt single from infielder Abiatal Avelino moved the winning run to third base. Outfielder Jaylin Davis came to the plate and launched a ball into left-center field that landed on the warning track for the game-winning hit, giving the club(Sacramento) its seventh walk-off victory of the season.

Chris J Garagiola

@ChrisGaragiola

Former Blue Wahoo legend

@Jay_Dave23

Jaylin Davis will make his MLB debut tonight in St. Louis against the Cardinals. He is in RF batting 7th and will be playing behind Madison Bumgarner. This season across in 126 games AA/AAA he slashed .306/.397/.599 with 35 HRs and 94 RBIs. Well-deserved!

Randy Norris Jr., from Dudley High School and Winston-Salem State University has been called up to join the playoff roster of the Augusta GreenJackets, of the South Atlantic League…Norris had been at the San Francisco Giants training center out in Arizona, but he flew home last Friday night and was over in Winston-Salem, at BB&T Field watching Wake Forest take on Utah State and Norris got the call to get to the airport Saturday, board the plane and be in Augusta to finish the last part of the regular season on Sunday, and then the OF became part of the Augusta GreenJackets playoff roster on Monday….

(When you least expect it, you’re selected, action’s on the way, “Smile, you’re on the Augusta GreenJackets.”)

**********09/01/2019…Assigned…Augusta GreenJackets…Randy Norris…LF Randy Norris assigned to Augusta GreenJackets from AZL Giants Orange.**********