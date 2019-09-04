Tuesday Night Scoreboard for 9/3/19

Posted by Press Release on September 4, 2019 at 1:11 am under High School | Be the First to Comment

Girls Varsity Tennis
Page HS: 7, Grimsley High School: 2

Girls Varsity Golf
Multiple Opponents: 127, Grimsley High School: 160

Girls Varsity Field Hockey
Ronald Reagan High School: 2, Grimsley High School: 1

Girls Junior Varsity Field Hockey
Grimsley High School: 1, Ronald Reagan High School: 0

Girls Varsity Volleyball
Grimsley High School: 3, Western Guilford HS: 0

Junior Varsity Volleyball
Western Guilford HS: 2, Grimsley High School: 0

Boys Varsity Soccer
Western Guilford HS: 3, Grimsley High School: 2

Boys Junior Varsity Soccer
Western Guilford HS: 4, Grimsley High School: 1

Tags:

Add A Comment

Personal attacks on players, coaches, parents or school officials will not be tolerated.

All comments are reviewed. We will close comments when things get out of hand or when we can not properly monitor them.

home top