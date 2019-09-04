Tuesday Night Scoreboard for 9/3/19
Girls Varsity Tennis
Page HS: 7, Grimsley High School: 2
Girls Varsity Golf
Multiple Opponents: 127, Grimsley High School: 160
Girls Varsity Field Hockey
Ronald Reagan High School: 2, Grimsley High School: 1
Girls Junior Varsity Field Hockey
Grimsley High School: 1, Ronald Reagan High School: 0
Girls Varsity Volleyball
Grimsley High School: 3, Western Guilford HS: 0
Junior Varsity Volleyball
Western Guilford HS: 2, Grimsley High School: 0
Boys Varsity Soccer
Western Guilford HS: 3, Grimsley High School: 2
Boys Junior Varsity Soccer
Western Guilford HS: 4, Grimsley High School: 1
