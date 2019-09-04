Wednesday Night High School Sports Scoreboard(9/4/19)
Girls Varsity Volleyball
Pinecrest HS: 3, Grimsley High School: 2
Girls Junior Varsity Volleyball
Pinecrest HS: 2, Grimsley High School: 0
Girls Varsity Field Hockey
Postponed
Grimsley High School-Carrboro High School
Girls Varsity Golf
RJ Reynolds High School: 149
Grimsley High School: 160
