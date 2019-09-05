JV Football Tonight in and around Guilford County(9/5/19)
All JV Games set to kickoff tonight at 7pm…..
Dudley(1-0) at Page(0-1)
Grimsley(1-1) at Eastern Guilford(1-0)
Southeast Guilford(0-1) at Northwest Guilford(2-0)
Northern Guilford(1-0) at Ragsdale(0-1)
Southwest Guilford(0-1) at High Point Central(0-1)
Southern Guilford(0-1)-Northeast Guilford(0-2)….No game here, endowment game for Varsity this week….
Smith(1-0) at High Point Andrews(0-1)
Rockingham County(0-1) at Western Guilford(0-1)
High Point Christian(1-0) OFF
