JV Football Tonight in Guilford County Finals for (9/5/19):Very Close Games tonight with Dudley by 2, Grimsley by 4 with 2 seconds left and Northern by 6 in 3 OT…

Dudley 14, Page 12

Dudley(2-0) at Page(0-2)

Grimsley 18, Eastern Guilford 14

Grimsley(2-1) at Eastern Guilford(1-1)

Grimsley JV takes the WIN with a touchdown pass, with only 2 seconds left on the clock! 18-14…from Twitter

Northern Guilford 42, Ragsdale 36…3 Overtimes

Northern Guilford(2-0) at Ragsdale(0-2)

Southeast Guilford 14, Northwest Guilford 6

SEG(1-1)/NWG(2-1)

Western Guilford 16, Rockingham County 9

WG(1-1)/ROCK(0-2)

East Forsyth 48, Mount Tabor 20

South Stokes 24, WS Carver 0

Smith(1-0)-High Point Andrews….No JV team for High Point Andrews….

Southern Guilford(0-1)-Northeast Guilford(0-2)….No game here, endowment game for Varsity this week….

High Point Christian(1-0) OFF

More scores on the way….

Southwest Guilford(0-1) at High Point Central(0-1)

