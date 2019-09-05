JV Football Tonight in Guilford County Finals for (9/5/19):Very Close Games tonight with Dudley by 2, Grimsley by 4 with 2 seconds left and Northern by 6 in 3 OT…
Dudley 14, Page 12
Dudley(2-0) at Page(0-2)
Grimsley 18, Eastern Guilford 14
Grimsley(2-1) at Eastern Guilford(1-1)
Grimsley JV takes the WIN with a touchdown pass, with only 2 seconds left on the clock! 18-14…from Twitter
Northern Guilford 42, Ragsdale 36…3 Overtimes
Northern Guilford(2-0) at Ragsdale(0-2)
Southeast Guilford 14, Northwest Guilford 6
SEG(1-1)/NWG(2-1)
Western Guilford 16, Rockingham County 9
WG(1-1)/ROCK(0-2)
East Forsyth 48, Mount Tabor 20
South Stokes 24, WS Carver 0
Smith(1-0)-High Point Andrews….No JV team for High Point Andrews….
Southern Guilford(0-1)-Northeast Guilford(0-2)….No game here, endowment game for Varsity this week….
High Point Christian(1-0) OFF
Southwest Guilford(0-1) at High Point Central(0-1)
