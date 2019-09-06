Elon Men’s Soccer Hosts Rutgers on Saturday Night

ELON, N.C. – The Elon University men’s soccer team begins a four-match homestand this Saturday night, Sept, 7, as the Phoenix hosts Big Ten Conference foe Rutgers on its home pitch at Rudd Field. Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m.

The Matchup

• Elon and Rutgers are meeting for just the second time ever on the soccer pitch with the two squads meeting last season in New Jersey.

• The Phoenix came away with an 8-1 win over the Scarlet Knights in that matchup, setting a program Division I record for goals scored in a match. Iñigo Bronte scored a hat trick in the game, becoming the third Phoenix player in as many seasons to have a three-goal game.

• Rutgers will be the first current member of the Big Ten to come to Elon. The Phoenix has an overall record of 1-1 versus the Big Ten conference with its lone blemish coming versus Ohio State in 2014 in Wilmington, N.C.

Last Time Out

• The Phoenix opened the 2019 campaign for the seventh straight year at the John Rennie/Nike Invitational at Duke University last weekend.

• Elon earned a 3-2 come-from-behind win over CSU Bakersfield in its season opener before earning a 3-3 draw versus Furman in its finale at the tournament.

• Christian Lauenborg, Valdimar Jonsson and John Walden were named to the All-Tournament team after conclusion of the tournament.

Opening Stanza

• Christian Lauenborg was named the Colonial Athletic Association Offensive Player of the Week on Monday, Sept. 2, for his performance at the John Rennie/Nike Invitational. The sophomore accounted for five points at the tournament, scoring a goal in each game with an assist versus Furman.

• Jonsson also had a pair of goals over the weekend for the Phoenix. Heading into the weekend, both Jonsson and Lauenborg are tied for the CAA-lead in goals with two.

• Nine members of the Phoenix saw their first collegiate action this past weekend at the John Rennie/Nike Invitational. Six of those players – Kasper Lehm, Vemund Hole Vik, Peter Wentzel, Marco Vesterholm, Lewis Green and Jeppe Jordoson – started both matches at the tournament.

• The Phoenix is in its third season under head coach Marc Reeves. Through his nine seasons as a head coach, Reeves is 88-56-29 overall.

• Elon welcomes back 22 letterwinners and five starters from last year’s team. The Phoenix went 5-8-2 last season, but had a pair of victories against top-25 opponents (No. 20 FIU and No. 25 James Madison) while also defeating another 2018 NCAA Tournament team at High Point.

• Among the notable returners for the Phoenix includes senior defender Luke Matthews. The Swindon, England, native was a first team All-CAA selection a year ago and garnered 2019 Preseason All-CAA accolades.

• Senior striker Iñigo Bronte was also an All-CAA choice in 2018 in his first season with the Phoenix. The Pamplona, Spain, native led the Phoenix in total points (13) and goals (six).

• Elon welcomes 11 new players to its roster in 2019. Of the 11 players, eight are international players.

• Four players will don the captain armband for the Phoenix this season. Matthews returns as one of the captains for the squad while fellow seniors Josh Blank, Caner Snover and John Walden will join him among the leadership group.

• Elon closed out its 2019 exhibition schedule with a 1-0-1 record. The Phoenix earned a 2-1 victory at Davidson on Aug. 19 before closing its its preseason with a 1-1 draw versus Campbell on Aug. 24.

Scouting Rutgers

• The Scarlet Knights are 2-0 on the young season with road victories at Temple and at Drexel.

• Rutgers went 4-13-1 in 2018 and was 2-6 overall in the Big Ten. The Scarlet Knights were selected to finish ninth in the league’s 2019 preseason poll.

• Jim McElderry is in his first season as the head coach at Rutgers. Prior to Rutgers, McElderry served as the head coach at Fordham where he led the Rams to to three NCAA appearances, including the tournament quarterfinals in 2017, and two Atlantic 10 Championships over the last five seasons.

• The Scarlet Knights are averaging 1.50 goals per match with freshman Jørgen Wisth Lie leading the team with a pair of goals this season.

Up Next

The Phoenix continues its homestand with a visit from Piedmont Triad rival High Point on Wednesday, Sept. 11. That game is slated for a 7 p.m. start.