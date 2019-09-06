High School Football Tonight in and around Guilford County:Our Murphy Wainer Orthopedic Game of the Week, with Eastern Guilford at Grimsley

All games set to kickoff at 7:30pm, unless otherwise noted…..

Page(0-2) at Dudley(1-1)

Dennis Williamson at this game with score updates rolling into GreensboroSports.com….Javondre Paige leading Page and Dudley goes with either Jahmier Slade or Manny Elliot at QB…

Eastern Guilford(2-0) at Grimsley(2-0)

GreensboroSports Radio at this game with our Murphy Wainer Orthopedic Specialists High School Football Game of the Week, with our pregame at 6:45 and kickoff coming from Jamieson Stadium, at 7:30pm……Don Tilley on hand, with the rest of our broadcast crew, to see what happens when these two Unbeatens get together on GreensboroSports Radio…QB Chris Zellous leads his Whirlies, while Kamell Smith directs the EG Wildcats tonight, from Jamieson Stadium, there on the Grimsley HS campus and on GreensboroSports Radio…Mr. Courts on the call/PA from the Stadium….

Northwest Guilford(2-0) at Southeast Guilford(1-1)

NWG going with Micah Salmon at QB, while SEG looks to NWG’s backup from last year, Walter Kuhlenkamp, to lead the Falcons…

Looking to get reports from John S. at this ballgame…

Ragsdale(1-1) at Northern Guilford(1-1)

QB Alston Hooker leads the Ragsdale Tigers into Johnny Roscoe Stadium, and NG rolls with Will Lenard at the quarterback spot, and will look to Will to help the Nighthawks impose their will at home…If you haven’t written out your Will, call one of our fine sponsors, George Brothers Funeral Service…

Wyatt Smith “will” be at Northern Guilford in deep coverage of this game, for GreensboroSports.com….

High Point Central(0-2) at Southwest Guilford(1-1)

If healthy, Keith McDuffie the HPC QB, takes his men onto “The Ranch”, where Jaden Rogers is the top Cowboy QB for Coach Chuck Doak and ‘The C-Boys’…

Northeast Guilford(1-1) at Southern Guilford(1-1)

Clayton Patterson is the Q-man for the Rams, while Myles Crisp loves these crispy Fall-type nights, as he lines up his offense, in the leadership role for the SG Storm..

High Point Andrews(2-0) at Smith(0-2)

Jenoah McKiver is the offensive driver(QB) for the HP Andrews Red Raiders, while a distant cousin of Randall Cunningham, Jordan Williams(QB), is the man in charge of the Ben L. Smith squad…

Western Guilford(1-1) at Rockingham County(1-1)

Robbie Boyd is the kid who fills the QB void for the WG Hornets, and he hopes to get that Black and Gold offensive unit going tonight, as the Hornets try and crack “The Rock”, up in Rockingham County…Hornets on the road and needing to come back to G’boro with a “W”, this evening…

High Point Christian(3-0) at Raleigh Ravenscroft(2-0)7pm

Luke Homol is the QB by call for the HPCA Cougars and he has John Saunders Jr. and Brycen Thomas to throw to, so he can take his pick and make it stick tonight, as High Point Christian tries to stick it to the Ravens, from Ravenscroft…

Bishop McGuinness(0-2) at West Wilkes(0-2)

The old band Dr. Hook and the Medicine Show, led by their QB/lead singer Ray Sawyer, used to say, “It’s all designed to blow your mind, but your mind won’t never be blown, like the blow that will get ya, when you get your picture, on the Cover of the Rolling Stone”….Well nothing like getting your name on the front page at GreensboroSports.com and this one, my brothers and sisters, really blows my mind…The leading offensive player for the Villains from Bishop McGuinness, is none other than former Northwest Guilford Middle School and Northwest Guilford High School basketball player, Noah Allred….He left NWG last year to come play basketball at Bishop, but look at his offensive numbers for this 6’7/210 pound running back for Bishop…

Noah Allred:2 Games/15 Carries/157 yards/1 Touchdown/10.5 yards per carry…And all of this coming from a 6’7/210 pound RB…..

Now that’s sure blowing my mind away, here this morning….

Picks and Poll on the way, as soon as I find Ray and Sylvia’s Mother….

Here’s our Top Ten High School Football Poll from GreensboroSports.com:

1)Grimsley(2-0)

2)Dudley(1-1)

3)Eastern Guilford(2-0)

4)Northwest Guilford(2-0)

5)Southeast Guilford(1-1)

6)Ragsdale(1-1)

7)Northern Guilford(1-1)

8)High Point Andrews(2-0)

9)Southwest Guilford(1-1)

10)TIE:Western Guilford(1-1)/Northeast Guilford(1-1)

**********This is the Top Ten going into tonight’s games and not necessarily the Top Ten coming out of tonight’s games…**********

Picks for this week and last week we went (10-3)…For the year now at (17-8)….

Tonight’s Picks:

Dudley

Grimsley

Southeast Guilford

Northern Guilford

Southwest Guilford

Northeast Guilford

HP Andrews

Western Guilford

HP Christian

West Wilkes