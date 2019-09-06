Murphy Wainer Orthopedic Specialists High School Football Scoreboard – Friday – September 6, 2019

Game of the Week Greensboro Sports Radio: Eastern Guilford (2-0) at Grimsley (2-0) with Andy Durham and Don Tilley.

UPDATE #1 – 7:50 PM

1 Q

Page (0-2) – 0

Dudley (1-1) – 6

1 Q

Eastern Guilford (2-0) – 0

Grimsley (2-0) – 14

0 Q

Northwest Guilford (2-0)

Southeast Guilford (1-1)

0 Q

Ragsdale (1-1)

Northern Guilford (1-1)

0 Q

High Point Central (0-2)

Southwest Guilford (1-1)

0 Q

Northeast Guilford (1-1)

Southern Guilford (1-1)

0 Q

High Point Andrews (2-0)

Smith (0-2)

0 Q

Western Guilford (1-1)

Rockingham County (1-1)

0 Q

High Point Christian (3-0)

Raleigh Ravenscroft (2-0)

0 Q

Bishop McGuinness (0-2)

West Wilkes (0-2)

1 Q

East Forsyth (2-0) – 0

Mount Tabor (1-1) – 6

0 Q

Matthews Butler (1-1)

Richmond County (2-0)

0 Q

Burlington Williams (2-0)

Eastern Alamance (2-0)

