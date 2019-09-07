College Football Finals from Saturday’s Games:Several Games go down to the wire, with Tar Heels pulling it out in Chapel Hill

Duke 45, N.C. A&T 13…A&T led this game in the first half, 10-7…

Huntingdon 63, Guilford College 49

Newport News Apprentice School 23, Greensboro College 8

Elon 35, The Citadel 28

N.C. State 41, Western Carolina 0

State(2-0)…

North Carolina 28, Miami 25

UNC(2-0)…

*****Miami FG wide left with 9 seconds remaining and North Carolina hangs on and wins 28-25…

Miami 25, North Carolina 20 with 2:55 to play…North Carolina has moved in front, 28-25, with 1:01 to play in the game…

Appalachian State 56, Charlotte 41

East Carolina 48, Gardner-Webb 9

Clemson 24, Texas A&M 10

Florida State 45, UL Monroe 44

Boston College 45, Richmond 13

Louisville 42, Eastern Kentucky 0

Georgia Tech 14, South Florida 10

Virginia Tech 31, Old Dominion 17

Pittsburgh 20, Ohio 10

Maryland 63, Syracuse 20…Javon Leake from Page HS, with 107 yards rushing and 2 TD’s for Maryland…

Campbell 38, Shaw 14

Davidson 45, Virginia Lynchburg 7

Lenoir-Rhyne 68, St. Augustine’s 7

West Georgia 37, Catawba 9

Fayetteville State 35, Benedict 21…Former Dudley Panther Nigel Peele led the FSU Broncos with 11 tackles…

