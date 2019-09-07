College Football Finals from Saturday’s Games:Several Games go down to the wire, with Tar Heels pulling it out in Chapel Hill
Duke 45, N.C. A&T 13…A&T led this game in the first half, 10-7…
Huntingdon 63, Guilford College 49
Newport News Apprentice School 23, Greensboro College 8
Elon 35, The Citadel 28
N.C. State 41, Western Carolina 0
State(2-0)…
North Carolina 28, Miami 25
UNC(2-0)…
*****Miami FG wide left with 9 seconds remaining and North Carolina hangs on and wins 28-25…
Miami 25, North Carolina 20 with 2:55 to play…North Carolina has moved in front, 28-25, with 1:01 to play in the game…
Appalachian State 56, Charlotte 41
East Carolina 48, Gardner-Webb 9
Clemson 24, Texas A&M 10
Florida State 45, UL Monroe 44
Boston College 45, Richmond 13
Louisville 42, Eastern Kentucky 0
Georgia Tech 14, South Florida 10
Virginia Tech 31, Old Dominion 17
Pittsburgh 20, Ohio 10
Maryland 63, Syracuse 20…Javon Leake from Page HS, with 107 yards rushing and 2 TD’s for Maryland…
Campbell 38, Shaw 14
Davidson 45, Virginia Lynchburg 7
Lenoir-Rhyne 68, St. Augustine’s 7
West Georgia 37, Catawba 9
Fayetteville State 35, Benedict 21…Former Dudley Panther Nigel Peele led the FSU Broncos with 11 tackles…
