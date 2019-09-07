College Football Today for our Local, Area, ACC and Statewide Teams:Time for Wake to “Wake Up”

College Football Today…

Locals:

Greensboro College at Newport News Apprentice School 1pm

Guilford College at Huntingdon 2pm….Guilford starts the season with three straight road games and that’s no fun for the local fans…See ya in late September…

The Citadel at Elon 2pm

N.C. A&T at Duke 6pm

Winston-Salem State at UNC Pembroke 7pm

from Friday night and can anybody still explain to me, why is Wake playing football every Friday night??? Still makes no sense and is crazy….If Gene Hooks were here, he would give this plan/policy, “The Hook”…Final from Wake on Friday:Wake 41, Rice 21…It is time for Wake to, “Wake Up” and quit playing their football games on Friday nights…

ACC Today:

Western Carolina at N.C. State 12:30pm….Former Page QB Will Jones, set to start today, for the WCU Catamounts…

Miami at North Carolina 8pm

Ohio at Pittsburgh 11am

Old Dominion at Virginia Tech Noon

Syracuse at Maryland Noon

South Florida at Georgia Tech 2pm

Texas A&M at Clemson 3:30pm

Richmond at Boston College 3:30pm

Louisiana Monroe at Florida State 5pm

Eastern Kentucky at Louisville 7pm

Statewide Games:

Catawba at West Georgia Noon

Charlotte at Appalachian State 3:30pm

Gardner-Webb at East Carolina 6pm

Shaw at Campbell 6pm

Virginia Lynchburg at Davidson 6pm

Saint Augustine’s at Lenoir-Rhyne 6pm