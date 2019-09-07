College Football Today for our Local, Area, ACC and Statewide Teams:Time for Wake to “Wake Up”
College Football Today…
Locals:
Greensboro College at Newport News Apprentice School 1pm
Guilford College at Huntingdon 2pm….Guilford starts the season with three straight road games and that’s no fun for the local fans…See ya in late September…
The Citadel at Elon 2pm
N.C. A&T at Duke 6pm
Winston-Salem State at UNC Pembroke 7pm
from Friday night and can anybody still explain to me, why is Wake playing football every Friday night??? Still makes no sense and is crazy….If Gene Hooks were here, he would give this plan/policy, “The Hook”…Final from Wake on Friday:Wake 41, Rice 21…It is time for Wake to, “Wake Up” and quit playing their football games on Friday nights…
ACC Today:
Western Carolina at N.C. State 12:30pm….Former Page QB Will Jones, set to start today, for the WCU Catamounts…
Miami at North Carolina 8pm
Ohio at Pittsburgh 11am
Old Dominion at Virginia Tech Noon
Syracuse at Maryland Noon
South Florida at Georgia Tech 2pm
Texas A&M at Clemson 3:30pm
Richmond at Boston College 3:30pm
Louisiana Monroe at Florida State 5pm
Eastern Kentucky at Louisville 7pm
Statewide Games:
Catawba at West Georgia Noon
Charlotte at Appalachian State 3:30pm
Gardner-Webb at East Carolina 6pm
Shaw at Campbell 6pm
Virginia Lynchburg at Davidson 6pm
Saint Augustine’s at Lenoir-Rhyne 6pm
Add A Comment
Personal attacks on players, coaches, parents or school officials will not be tolerated.
All comments are reviewed. We will close comments when things get out of hand or when we can not properly monitor them.