Friday Night Finish:Grimsley only GCS team Unbeaten at (3-0)/High Point Christian riding (4-0) start on the Private side/WG wins again, Smith a first-time Victor/Dudley Panthers roar past Page/SEG returns the favor to NWG and much more….

Andy’s Picks from Tonight’s Games:

Dudley-Winner

Grimsley-Winner

Southeast Guilford-Winner

Northern Guilford-Winner

Southwest Guilford-Winner

Northeast Guilford-Winner

HP Andrews-Loss

Western Guilford-Winner

HP Christian-Winner

West Wilkes-Winner

Andy goes (9-1) tonight on his picks…High Point Christian fought hard to get that Double-Overtime victory tonight, and Congrats to the Cougars, on their win over the team from Raleigh…

Here are the games I can rack on right now, before I hit the rack…Any college students out there that remember the old “Rack Monster” and how he would grab you every afternoon right around the 3 to 4pm hour….The “Rack Monster” would come out on top nearly every time in those bedtime/nap battles and most of the time, you would end up on top of the “Rack”, where you could get some sleep and rest your back…

Here is what we know about the games so far tonight….Dudley over Page, 35-14 and Javondre Paige looked pretty sharp on that NEWS 2 video, but Mehki Wall looked better…Looked like Wall pulled in two TD passes from Jahmier Slade and took the passes to the house…I will always remember what one of my favorite young coaches of all time used to always say, You’re in the House, You’re in the Panthers’ House…He loved the game and he loved leading his Panther charges and I’m sure he still does…Yes, “In the Panthers’s House”, with Dudley assistant football coach, DeNorris Best….One of the best/Best young coaches around today…

We met one of the best new head coaches in the game today, when we interviewed Eastern Guilford Wildcats’ first-year coach Tony Aguilar…Great interview with Coach Aguilar, and this young Wildcat leader will do great things for the EG ‘Cats…

Eastern Guilford goes down at the hands of the Grimsley Whirlies and the Whirlies are on a roll right now…Grimsley moved past Eastern Guilford, 55-21 tonight, and the Whirlies are (3-0) to begin the season…I want to again thank Coach Aguilar from Eastern Guilford for the outstanding interview tonight, and then we talked to Grimsley Whirlies’ head man, Darryl Brown and Coach Brown told us about former Southern Guilford and N.C. State running back Reggie Gallaspy, being at the Grimsley-Eastern Guilford game tonight…

Grimsley with 496 total yards tonight, with RB Quan Nora taking off for 161 yards on 27 carries and Nora scored 3 TD’s on the ground, in tonight’s Whirlie win…Grimsley QB Chris Zellous threw for 199 yards, going 10-15, with three Touchdown passes…Zellous ran the ball for 120 yards on 10 carries, with 1 TD on the ground…Zellous with 319 Total Yards and he was responsible for 4 TD’s…

Busy night for Grimsley QB Chris Zellous and his touchdown passes went to Jaquavion Mayo, Christian Tutuh and Lawson Albright…Albright with 4 receptions for 80 yards and the TD…Mayo with 2 receptions for 74 yards and the TD…Tutuh with 1 catch for 17 yards and the TD…Anthony Duncans with 2 receptions for 24 yards, for Grimsley…

Sincere Burnette with a Pick Six for the Grimsley Whirlies, and Burnette covered 36 yards on his interception return for the touchdown…Grimsley with 4 rushing TD’s, and 3 receiving TD’s and the Burnette pick six, for eight Grimsley TD’s, and the Whirlies’ kicker Jake Henry, was 7-8 on the night….Busy night for the Grimsley kicker….The eight extra point attempts, plus nine Taylor Discount Tire and Automotive kickoffs, for Henry…

Eastern Guilford had their QB Kamell Smith go 5-16 in passing, with O TD’s and 2 INT’s, for a total of 42 passing yards…Smith scored a Wildcat touchdown on a 1-yard run…Smith gained 14 yards rushing on 11 carries, and picked up that running TD..Hezekiah Newby with 12 carries for 56 yards for Eastern, and Newby had one pass reception for 5 yards and a TD…Zephaniah Cole with 8 carries for 38 yards and a TD for EG…Hezekiah and Zephaniah working through Biblical Proportions tonight, within the Eastern Guilford offensive system…

Next up you have Page(0-3) at Eastern Guilford(2-1) next Friday night, September 13….Southeast Guilford(2-1) at Grimsley(3-0), on Friday the 13th….

Not just sort of interesting, but very interesting, Grimsley(3-0) is the only Unbeaten school left in the Guilford County Schools System…High Point Christian is (4-0) representing the Private Schools..

Grimsley the only Unbeaten team left among the public schools in Guilford County, that speaks volumes on how far this Whirlie football team has come…

Western Guilford with the 28-14 road win at Rockingham County, on Friday night….The WG Hornets had won one(1) game in the past two seasons coming into this one and Western had just four(4) wins total over the last three years…Five WG wins over the previous four seasons, but now WG has two wins this year alone and the Hornets are showing signs of winning more games, here in 2019….

WG offense got their 4 TD’s tonight on “O” and the WG “D” with:

DL – Marteus Carmichael, Jamyr Jeffries, Jalen Thompson

LB – Aaron Berry, Keyun McCullough, Semaj Staton, Jalen Williams

DB – Dre Dunn, Eli Williams, Darrien Dalton, Javon McCain….This WG “D” really got their game working again tonight….WG might be looking at win #3 next Friday night, as Western Guilford will be home, versus Wheatmore….

(Did not see any Western Guilford HS highlights on the Friday Night High School Football shows, but WG did get some good pub time last night, on our Football in Focus Show.)

How about the Ben L. Smith Golden Eagles tonight??? Smith 35-0 over HP Andrews and where did all of that come from??? From Smith you might say, and we would say, say what??? Maybe Clint Miller can give us more insight on the Smith Football team, that showed up tonight…They showed a running back on the Friday Football Fever Show and they said his name was Lancaster, and Lancaster was running strong, and we didn’t see him at all last week, over at “The Claude”/Claude Manzi Stadium….Smith making up for lost time tonight/Friday night as the Golden Eagles struck gold vs. Andrews…

Southeast Guilford lost just two games in 2018, and SEG’s only regular season loss during the Falcons (14-2) season and a trip to the State 3-AA Championship contest, was on August 31, when SEG fell 28-27 in OT, at Northwest Guilford…Tonight at Southeast Guilford’s Bill Slayton Stadium, the verdict shows SEG the winner over NWG, 38-28….Sixty-six points on the Johnny Tart’s JT Enterprises Scoreboard there at Southeast, and the Falcons seem to be finding their fire, as they head over to face the Grimsley Whirlies next Friday night, at Jamieson Stadium…

Folks, in 2018/last season, Southeast Guilford defeated the Grimsley Whirlies, 31-0…..In 2017, it was SEG over Grimsley, 27-6…2016, it was SEG 21, Grimsley 12…2015 SEG 7, Grimsley 0…2014 Southeast Guilford 35, Grimsley 12…We have to go back to 2013 for the last time Grimsley topped SEG and during the 2013 season, Grimsley got past Southeast Guilford, 25-22, and that year, Pat Neal, now an assistant coach at Dudley, Coach Neal was the Grimsley head coach, back in 2013…..

Ought to be getting interesting, come next Friday night, over at Jamieson Stadium….

Other solid wins turned in by Southwest Guilford, Northeast Guilford and Northern Guilford tonight…Wyatt Smith has the Northern Guilford-Ragsdale report coming up and we have more on all the teams, and your games, in our “Saturday Morning Rewind”…..

++++++++++Good to see J.P. Mundy over at Jamieson Stadium tonight, covering the Grimsley-Eastern Guilford game, for the News and Record/HSXtra…Mundy on a Friday, and now we are seeing Saturday….++++++++++