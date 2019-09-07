High School Football Saturday Morning Rewind:A look back at the Friday Night Games and a few looks ahead toward next week’s contests(CLICK HERE)

The regular Saturday Morning theme is here, and here we are with the closet thing you are going to get to the Saturday Evening Review, and we get it to you a little earlier than the Saturday Evening edition, with our feature rolling in here for the most part on Saturday mornings…We have had this special edition coming at you now for 14 years, and let’s settle in with Volume 14 and Edition 3, for this Saturday September 7, 2019….

The Saturday Morning Rewind rolls now….

J.P Mundy sets the tone this morning with his report on Eastern Guilford at Grimsley, coming in from the News and Record HSXtra section…

Wyatt Smith is on board next with his post on the Ragsdale at Northern Guilford game….Wyatt on the scene at Johnny Roscoe Stadium, for GreensboroSports.com…

Up next Joe Sirera from the News and Record and HSXtra with the inside on the Page at Dudley game….Joe on the go and in the know at “The Tarp/Tarpley Stadium, last night/Friday night…

As we carry on, on the Saturday Morning Rewind

News from Jerome Richard, at the Burlington Times-News, on last night’s Eastern Guilford at Grimsley game and EG coach Tony Aguilar will not back away from “manning up” for his role in the game, as the leader of the EG Wildcats/’Cats…

“Their quarterback was reading it, throwing it or keeping it,” Aguilar said. “He’s big and fast and you can’t simulate that in practice. Nora(Grimsley RB) is good.

He’s like a two-star and their nose guard(Travis Shaw) is a four.”

Aguilar, a first-year coach, admitted an early-game decision was impactful.

With the Wildcats (2-1) trailing 7-0 and facing fourth-and-1 at their own 42 on their first offensive series, Aguilar made a fateful call.

He sent EG RB Hezekia Newby up the middle where the junior tailback was stopped by Quentin Williamson. The Whirlies went on to score four consecutive touchdowns for a 34-7 halftime lead.

“Fourth-and-1 on the road, you gamble and go for it,” Aguilar said. “We didn’t make it and that set the tone for the rest of the game. We made a lot of mistakes and I made my share.”

Read more from Jerome Richard, at the Burlington Times-News on Eastern Guilford at Grimsley…(Whirlies zip past Eastern Guilford)

For video from WFMY NEWS 2 Sports’ Brian Hall on the Smith Golden Eagles 35-0 win over the High Point Andrews Red Raiders….

More video from Brian Hall, with this part on Page at Dudley, Pirates at the Panthers and be sure to…

From the Friday Nite Rivalries, with Walter Johnson and Alan Hooker, we find this….

In one of the biggest rivalry games of the week Dudley Tramples Page 35-14! More excitement from Dudley’s Sophomore ATH Mehki Wall! He does it again. He is our 2X Friday Nite Rivalries Player of the Game of this season with 3 rec., 93 yards, 2 TDs!

Back to the N&R and their man Tim Nash, with Northwest Guilford at Southeast Guilford, and for Tim’s Quick Take on this game from the HSXtra pages, you can…

++++++++++Also WFMY News 2 Sports’ Amanda Ferguson did a good job breaking down the SEG-NWG game, last night on the Friday Football Fever Show, but the Fever needs to bring back the scroll or roll of the scores at the bottom of the screen….Some area teams, even teams from the county, got no score or mention, on last night’s show…Just a few thoughts to chew on, along with your toast this morning….++++++++++

Good to see our old friend Steve Huffman still on the high school football trail and his work on Western Guilford at Rockingham County last night, with the Hornets’ Dante Bovian rushing for three TD’s and WG QB Robbie Boyd engineering the Hornet victory and the Hornets’ defense, which we featured on Football in Focus back on Thursday night, well that Hornet defense stepped up again…..Steve Huffman:Western Guilford’s defense forced four turnovers (including an interception and a fumble recovery by Darrien Dalton), then relied on the running of senior Dante Bovian to carry them to the win.

For much more on the WG victory

For all of those Football in Focus video interviews, with the Western Guilford football players, from this past Thursday night's Football in Focus Show at the KickBack Jack's on Battleground Avenue…Joe Sirera is on there with us as well, and be sure to see Darrien Dalton, one of the stars from last night's game, as one of the 11 stars from the WG "D", on Thursday night's show

++++++++++WG girls basketball speaking out on Twitter about the Hornets’ football team:

Congrats to the varsity football team with an awesome win!

Let’s step outside the County lines for just a minute and see what happened with Matthews Butler at Richmond County last night/Friday night…from Donnell Coley with the Richmond Daily Journal…

ROCKINGHAM —After rolling through teams in the first couple of games of the young season, No. 1 Richmond Senior was locked in a tussle early, but used a second-half rally to run away from No. 8 Butler, 42-14, at home on Friday.

Bulldogs (1-2) quarterback Parish Metzger had the most success of any passer the Raiders (3-0) had faced and finished 17 of 41 for 185 yards. The visitor’s defense also grabbed two interceptions in the first half, but couldn’t withstand the arsenal of weapons the home team presented.

Richmond quarterback Caleb Hood had a game-high 315 total yards, and accounted for five of the team’s six touchdowns. Jakolbe Baldwin ended with a team-high four receptions for 95 yards and a touchdown.

Read more on this game, from Donnell Coley, with the Richmond Daily Journal

A final stop over at the N&R site, you know the HSXtra spot and the Xtra was working full force last night, and here we have High Point Central vs. Southwest Guilford, with a staff report, from the Xtra….

Where’s Donnie Strader and Parker Strader when you need them….The only game I think we are lacking is Northeast Guilford at Southern Guilford and I have not seen a report on this game from last evening…..Northeast over Southern, 34-6, and we will be looking for more, on the score….

For last night’s broadcast game, on GreensboroSports Radio, you can jump in here, and be sure to catch the pregame interviews with the coaches, as both EG head coach Tony Aguilar and Grimsley field boss, Darryl Brown, did a fine job last night…

Ethan Albright AD and Clayton Nance, assistant AD at Grimsley, administrating last night's activities…Don Tilley on the call with us, and Don Moore on the scoreboard from GreensboroSports.com

Looking ahead to next week’s games….

Southeast Guilford at Grimsley

Durham Hillside at Dudley

Page at Eastern Guilford

Northwest Guilford at Northern Guilford

Ragsdale at Southwest Guilford

Smith at Southern Guilford

Wheatmore at Western Guilford

High Point Central vs. High Point Andrews at Siemon Stadium

Charlotte Country Day at High Point Christian Academy

Northeast Guilford OFF