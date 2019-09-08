College Women’s Soccer Final: Guilford 3, Wesleyan (Ga.) 3, 2 OTs

DEMOREST, Ga. — Sydney Moss scored two goals for the Quakers as Guilford College played to a 3-3 tie vs. Wesleyan College (Ga.) on Saturday night. The Quakers are now 1-0-1 and the Wolves moved to

1-1-1.

Karol Jaimes put Guilford on the board in the sixth minute. She shot from just inside the 18-yard box an finished to the right corner.

Wesleyan tied the match at the 17:32 mark when Alyssa Key scored off a pass from Fetlework Blitch.

Moss tallied the match’s next two goals. She scored on a rebound at the 22:38 mark to an empty net. Seven minutes later, Moss put back another carom to push the margin to 3-1. The score remained the same at halftime.

Wesleyan, however, responded with two second-half goals. Quenshawn Bradley tallied off a pass from Thi Soe at the 48:49 mark. The match’s final goal came in the 63rd minuted when Soe assisted Nadia

Al-Shahabi.

Guilford led in shots (33-21) and corner kicks (6-4).

Bri Garcia made four saves in the first half for the Quakers. Morgan Malikowski stopped five shots in the final 65 minutes. For the Wolves, goalkeeper Carlee Sykes recorded 13 saves.

The Quakers face tournament host Piedmont College on Sunday at 2:30 p.m.