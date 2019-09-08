College Women’s Soccer Final: Piedmont (Ga.) 1, Guilford 0

DEMOREST, Ga. — Amanda Weinhart scored in the second minute as Piedmont College defeated visiting Guilford College, 1-0, on Sunday afternoon.

The Quakers dropped to 1-1-1. The Lions improved to 3-2.

Weinhart scored at the 1:23 mark after placing the ball to the right of Quaker goalkeeper Bri Garcia off a rebound. Kaylee King earned the assist on the scoring play.

Neither team scored in the final 88:37. PC led in shots 14-8. Both clubs had three corner kicks.

Garcia started and played the first half for Guilford. She suffered the loss and had six saves. Morgan Malikowski recorded one save in the final 45 minutes.

For Piedmont, Miranda McNally had three saves. Hannah Zelasco, Claudia Mendez and Karol Jaimes all had a shot on goal for the visitors.

Guilford hosts Methodist University on Wednesday (9/11). Game time is 7 p.m. at the Armfield Atheltic Center.