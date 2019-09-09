Eastern Guilford High School Athletics for the Week of 9/9-9/14/19:Football Friday Home vs. Page HS

09/09/19 Monday Volleyball JV Girls A 5:00 PM Ragsdale High School
09/09/19 Monday Volleyball V Girls A 6:15 PM Ragsdale High School
09/09/19 Monday Soccer V Boys A 7:00 PM Morehead High School

09/10/19 Tuesday N/A Student Athlete Academic and Character Evaluation
09/10/19 Tuesday Tennis V Girls H 4:30 PM Rockingham County High School EGHS Tennis Courts
09/10/19 Tuesday Volleyball JV Girls H 5:00 PM Asheboro High School EGHS Gymnasium
09/10/19 Tuesday Volleyball V Girls H 6:15 PM Asheboro High School EGHS Gymnasium

09/11/19 Wednesday Tennis V Girls A 4:30 PM Walter Williams High School
09/11/19 Wednesday Soccer V Boys A 6:00 PM Graham High School

09/12/19 Thursday Tennis V Girls H 4:30 PM Graham High School EGHS Tennis Courts
09/12/19 Thursday Volleyball JV Girls A 5:00 PM Southeast Guilford High School
09/12/19 Thursday Volleyball V Girls A 6:15 PM Southeast Guilford High School
09/12/19 Thursday Football JV Boys A 7:00 PM Page High School

09/13/19 Friday Football V Boys H 7:30 PM Page High School TA Travel Centers Night Tommy Grayson Field / EG Stadium

09/14/19 Saturday N/A 9:00 AM Middle School Football Jamboree Scrimmage EG football practice

