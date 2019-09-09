Eastern Guilford High School Athletics for the Week of 9/9-9/14/19:Football Friday Home vs. Page HS
09/09/19 Monday Volleyball JV Girls A 5:00 PM Ragsdale High School
09/09/19 Monday Volleyball V Girls A 6:15 PM Ragsdale High School
09/09/19 Monday Soccer V Boys A 7:00 PM Morehead High School
09/10/19 Tuesday N/A Student Athlete Academic and Character Evaluation
09/10/19 Tuesday Tennis V Girls H 4:30 PM Rockingham County High School EGHS Tennis Courts
09/10/19 Tuesday Volleyball JV Girls H 5:00 PM Asheboro High School EGHS Gymnasium
09/10/19 Tuesday Volleyball V Girls H 6:15 PM Asheboro High School EGHS Gymnasium
09/11/19 Wednesday Tennis V Girls A 4:30 PM Walter Williams High School
09/11/19 Wednesday Soccer V Boys A 6:00 PM Graham High School
09/12/19 Thursday Tennis V Girls H 4:30 PM Graham High School EGHS Tennis Courts
09/12/19 Thursday Volleyball JV Girls A 5:00 PM Southeast Guilford High School
09/12/19 Thursday Volleyball V Girls A 6:15 PM Southeast Guilford High School
09/12/19 Thursday Football JV Boys A 7:00 PM Page High School
09/13/19 Friday Football V Boys H 7:30 PM Page High School TA Travel Centers Night Tommy Grayson Field / EG Stadium
09/14/19 Saturday N/A 9:00 AM Middle School Football Jamboree Scrimmage EG football practice
Add A Comment
Personal attacks on players, coaches, parents or school officials will not be tolerated.
All comments are reviewed. We will close comments when things get out of hand or when we can not properly monitor them.