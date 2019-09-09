Greensboro College’ King & Porcelli Earn USA South Weekly Awards:Let’s hear it for the K-I-N-G/Braxton King from Southeast Guilford High School
Let's hear it for the K-I-N-G/Braxton King from Southeast Guilford High School
from Wes Gullett, Sports Information Director at Greensboro College
GREENSBORO, N.C. – Greensboro College’s Braxton King and Anna Rae Porcelli earned weekly Player of the Week honors, the USA South Athletic Conference announced Monday.
Football Rookie of the Week
King, a freshman linebacker from Greensboro, N.C.(Southeast Guilford High School), tallied six tackles, including an assisted take down for a loss, in the Pride’s loss to Apprentice last Saturday. King collected three solo tackles and three assisted tackles….
Women’s Soccer Player of the Week
Porcelli, a senior forward from Wilmington, N.C., tallied three goals in a 3-0 week for the Pride. In a 5-1 win over Bob Jones, Porcelli tallied two goals, the game’s first and third scores. In a 4-0 victory over Southern Virginia, Porcelli scored an insurance goal in the 15th minute. Finally, in a 4-0 win over Emory & Henry, Porcelli was held scoreless on six shots.
