Greensboro College Pride Women Strike Early In 4-0 Victory Over Emory & Henry

Pride Women Strike Early In 4-0 Victory Over Emory & Henry

from Wes Gullett, Sports Information Director at Greensboro College

EMORY, Va. – The Greensboro College women’s soccer team completed a perfect weekend Sunday with a 4-0 victory over the Wasps of Emory & Henry College.

Greensboro got on the board for the first time in the fifth minute when Logan Schnabl took a shot from the left side and put it in the top right corner of the goal.

The score then stayed the same until the 41stminute when Taylor Harrison possessed a loose ball at the top of the six-yard box and banged it home to give the Pride a 2-0 halftime lead.

Greensboro then got two more goals in the second half to secure the victory. Keeley Catarineau and Mercedes Bauza each had one goal.

“We played with intensity from start to finish today. The team continued to display discipline in our game plan and worked extremely hard for the four goals and shut out today. We look forward to the week ahead and having our first home game on Saturday.”

The Pride women will return to action Saturday when they host Marymount University. For more information on Greensboro College women’s soccer, continue to follow www.greensborocollegesports.com.