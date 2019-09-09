Greensboro Parks and Recreation Department Red Zone Youth Football for this Week, with Games on Thursday and Saturday
Greensboro Parks and Recreation Department Red Zone Youth Football
(JCP) Jaycee Park: 3802 Jaycee Park Drive Greensboro, NC 27455
(HPAC) High Point Athletic Complex: 2920 School Park Road, High Point, NC 27265
Greensboro Game Cancellation Line: Call 336-373-2366 (After 4pm)
Text: YOUTHFBANDCHEER to 84483
Reminders: All athletics facilities are alcohol and tobacco free zones, incuding electronic cigarettes.
No pets (except service animals) are allowed on the fields or in the program/spectator areas at any time.
Thursday September 12 at Jaycee Park
8U Lewis Center vs. 8U Warnersville Center…6:15/JCPE
10U Lewis Center vs. 10U Leonard Center…6:15/JCPB
10U Warnersville Center vs. 10U Glenwood Cener…6:15/JCPS
10U Peeler Center vs. 10U Windsor Center…7:30/JCPE
12U Lewis Center vs. 12U Windsor Center…7:30/JCPB
12U Peeler Center vs. 12U Warnersville Center…7:30/JCPS
Saturday September 14 at the High Point Athletic Complex
8U Broncos vs. 8U Falcons…9:30/HPAC
10U Broncos vs. 10U Falcons…10:45/HPAC
12U Broncos vs. 12U Falcons…12 Noon/HPAC
12U Leonard Center vs. 12U Cowboys…1:15/HPAC
