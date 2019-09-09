High School Football Games this Week(9/13/19) in and around Guilford County
Looking ahead to this week’s games….
Southeast Guilford(2-1) at Grimsley(3-0)
Durham Hillside(1-1) at Dudley(2-1)
Page(0-3) at Eastern Guilford(2-1)
Northwest Guilford(2-1) at Northern Guilford(2-1)
Ragsdale(1-2) at Southwest Guilford(2-1)
Smith(1-2) at Southern Guilford(1-2)
Wheatmore(2-1) at Western Guilford(2-1)
High Point Central(0-3) vs. High Point Andrews(2-1) at Simeon Stadium
Charlotte Country Day(3-0) at High Point Christian Academy(4-0) 7pm
Walkertown(3-0) at Bishop McGuinness(0-3)….Walkertown coached by Rodney McCoy, the coach who took the High Point Andrews Red Raiders to the 2-AA State Championship, five years ago…..Lamar Raynard was his QB and Marquell Cartwright, his top RB and both went on to star, at N.C. A&T….
Northeast Guilford(2-1) OFF
Andy Durham said,
Coach Adrian Snow, head coach at West Forsyth High School:
I hope that every College Football team that plays on Fridays – LOSE!!!! Sad that this is happening and it’s all about one thing, they are selling themselves for the almighty dollar
Coach Snow
West Forsyth
Andy Durham said,
from Earl Vaughn Jr., former Preps Writer for the Fayetteville Observer:
Earl Vaughan Jr.
@EarlVaughanJr
Voice from the Wilderness here, again. I am sick that North Carolina and Wake Forest are playing football this Friday. It is the fault of ESPN and the NCAA. I’m saddened college coaches don’t have the courage to fight the disrespect of high school football and stop this.
77 Hornet said,
How are both teams supposed to lose at any given game? Only 1 team can lose. Lol
