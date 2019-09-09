High School Football Games this Week(9/13/19) in and around Guilford County

Looking ahead to this week’s games….

Southeast Guilford(2-1) at Grimsley(3-0)

Durham Hillside(1-1) at Dudley(2-1)

Page(0-3) at Eastern Guilford(2-1)

Northwest Guilford(2-1) at Northern Guilford(2-1)

Ragsdale(1-2) at Southwest Guilford(2-1)

Smith(1-2) at Southern Guilford(1-2)

Wheatmore(2-1) at Western Guilford(2-1)

High Point Central(0-3) vs. High Point Andrews(2-1) at Simeon Stadium

Charlotte Country Day(3-0) at High Point Christian Academy(4-0) 7pm

Walkertown(3-0) at Bishop McGuinness(0-3)….Walkertown coached by Rodney McCoy, the coach who took the High Point Andrews Red Raiders to the 2-AA State Championship, five years ago…..Lamar Raynard was his QB and Marquell Cartwright, his top RB and both went on to star, at N.C. A&T….

Northeast Guilford(2-1) OFF