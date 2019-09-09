High School Sports Finals for 9/9/19

Posted by Press Release on September 9, 2019 at 11:35 pm under Uncategorized | Be the First to Comment

High School Boys Varsity Soccer
Williams, Walter M. HS: 3, Grimsley High School: 2

High School Girls Varsity Tennis
Grimsley High School: 7, Northwest Guilford HS: 2

High School Girls Varsity Golf
Multiple Opponents: 133
Grimsley High School: 165

Tags:

Add A Comment

Personal attacks on players, coaches, parents or school officials will not be tolerated.

All comments are reviewed. We will close comments when things get out of hand or when we can not properly monitor them.

home top