High School Sports Finals for 9/9/19
High School Boys Varsity Soccer
Williams, Walter M. HS: 3, Grimsley High School: 2
High School Girls Varsity Tennis
Grimsley High School: 7, Northwest Guilford HS: 2
High School Girls Varsity Golf
Multiple Opponents: 133
Grimsley High School: 165
