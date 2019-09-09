New News and Record HSXtra High School Football Top Ten Poll with Grimsley Whirlies the New #1
********** The new News and Record HSXtra High School Football Top Ten Poll for this week…The Top Ten Poll is compiled each week, by N&R staff writers Joe Sirera and Spencer Turkin, with input from area coaches…CLICK HERE to see more details from the News and Record’s Top Ten HS Football Poll, for this week…**********
1. GRIMSLEY
Record: 3-0
Last week: 2
Friday: No. 4 Southeast Guilford
2. REIDSVILLE
Record: 3-0
Last week: 1
Friday: Rockingham County
3. DUDLEY
Record: 2-1
Last week: 3
Friday: Durham Hillside
4. SOUTHEAST GUILFORD
Record: 2-1
Last week: 5
Friday: At No. 1 Grimsley
5. NORTHERN GUILFORD
Record: 2-1
Last week: 6
Friday: No. 9 Northwest Guilford
6. SOUTHWEST GUILFORD
Record: 2-1
Last week: 10
Friday: Ragsdale
7. HIGH POINT CHRISTIAN
Record: 4-0
Last week: T7
Friday: Charlotte Country Day
8. EASTERN GUILFORD
Record: 2-1
Last week: 4
Friday: Page
T9. NORTHEAST GUILFORD
Record: 2-1
Last week: NR
Next: Ragsdale, Sept. 20
T9. NORTHWEST GUILFORD
Record: 2-1
Last week: 9
Friday: At No. 5 Northern Guilford
DROPPED OUT: Page.
ALSO RECEIVING VOTES (in order of votes received): Page (0-3), Smith (1-2), Andrews (2-1), Ragsdale (1-2).
Add A Comment
Personal attacks on players, coaches, parents or school officials will not be tolerated.
All comments are reviewed. We will close comments when things get out of hand or when we can not properly monitor them.