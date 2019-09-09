New News and Record HSXtra High School Football Top Ten Poll with Grimsley Whirlies the New #1

********** The new News and Record HSXtra High School Football Top Ten Poll for this week…The Top Ten Poll is compiled each week, by N&R staff writers Joe Sirera and Spencer Turkin, with input from area coaches…CLICK HERE to see more details from the News and Record’s Top Ten HS Football Poll, for this week…**********

1. GRIMSLEY

Record: 3-0

Last week: 2

Friday: No. 4 Southeast Guilford

2. REIDSVILLE

Record: 3-0

Last week: 1

Friday: Rockingham County

3. DUDLEY

Record: 2-1

Last week: 3

Friday: Durham Hillside

4. SOUTHEAST GUILFORD

Record: 2-1

Last week: 5

Friday: At No. 1 Grimsley

5. NORTHERN GUILFORD

Record: 2-1

Last week: 6

Friday: No. 9 Northwest Guilford

6. SOUTHWEST GUILFORD

Record: 2-1

Last week: 10

Friday: Ragsdale

7. HIGH POINT CHRISTIAN

Record: 4-0

Last week: T7

Friday: Charlotte Country Day

8. EASTERN GUILFORD

Record: 2-1

Last week: 4

Friday: Page

T9. NORTHEAST GUILFORD

Record: 2-1

Last week: NR

Next: Ragsdale, Sept. 20

T9. NORTHWEST GUILFORD

Record: 2-1

Last week: 9

Friday: At No. 5 Northern Guilford

DROPPED OUT: Page.

ALSO RECEIVING VOTES (in order of votes received): Page (0-3), Smith (1-2), Andrews (2-1), Ragsdale (1-2).