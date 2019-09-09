NFL Game Results from Sunday:Carolina Panthers fall by three points/Christian McCaffrey the Player of the Game for ‘Cats

NFL Finals from Sunday…..

LA Rams 30, Carolina Panthers 27

Christian McCaffrey 19 carries 128 yards and 2 TD’s on the ground…

McCaffrey with 10 receptions for 81 yards and 201 Total Yards for Christian McCaffrey is our Player of the Game for the Carolina Panthers…

Panthers’ QB Cam Newton 25-38 for 239 yards 0 TD’s/1 INT.

LA Chargers 30, Indianapolis Colts 24 (OT)

Keenan Allen(Northern Guilford HS) with 8 receptions for 123 yards and 1 TD for LA Chargers…LA with Philip Rivers at QB and Indianapolis with Jacoby Brissett at QB…Rivers 25-34 for 333 yards and 3 TD’s/1 INT. from N.C. State and Brissett(N.C. State) 21-27 for 190 yards, with 2 TD’s and 0 INT. Rivers from N.C. State vs. Brissett from N.C. State, in the QB battle….

Eric Ebron(Smith HS) with one catch for 8 yards for the Colts…

Philadelphia Eagles 32, Washington Redskins 27

San Francisco 49ers 31, Tampa Bay Buccaneers 17

T.J. Logan(Northern Guilford HS) with 3 kickoff returns for Tampa Bay for 60 yards…20 yards per KO Return for Logan….

Baltimore Ravens 59, Miami Dolphins 10

Tennessee Titans 43, Cleveland Browns 13

Larry Ogunjobi(Ragsdale HS) with 3 Tackles, all Solo Tackles, with Sack, Tackle for Loss and Quarterback Hit…

Minnesota Vikings 28, Atlanta Falcons 12

Buffalo Bills 17, New Jets 16

Seattle Seahawks 21, Cincinnati Bengals 20

Germaine Pratt(High Point Central HS) with 1 Tackle for the Bengals…

Kansas City Chiefs 40, Jacksonville Jaguars 26

Dallas Cowboys 35, New Giants 17

Detroit Lions 27, Arizona Cardinals 27

New England Patriots 33, Pittsburgh Steelers 3

++++++++++In case you missed it, and I just found it…..++++++++++

from early last week, in the NFL:

The Arizona Cardinals cut running back T.J. Logan(Northern Guilford HS/UNC) when they had to make moves to clear roster spots when they picked up five players with waiver claims over the weekend. He initially made the roster but was cut the next day.

They really didn’t want to get rid of him. They wanted to bring him back.

“An explosive player, loved what he did and wanted to bring him back on the practice squad, but weren’t able to do that,” Kliff Kingsbury told reporters on Monday.

Logan was claimed off waivers by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Logan is reunited with Bruce Arians, who was the coach of the Cardinals when he was drafted in 2017.