Elon Men’s Golf Opens Fall Season at Golfweek Program Challenge

PAWLEYS ISLAND, S.C. – The Elon University men’s golf team opened its fall season with the first two rounds of the 2019 Golfweek Program Challenge Monday, Sept. 9 at Caledonia Golf & Fish Club on Pawleys Island S.C.

DAY ONE RESULTS

Since 2011, the first year of the Challenge, men’s teams played at True Blue Golf Club while the women’s teams were at Caledonia. This year marks the first year the men and women have traded locations.

HIGHLIGHTS

As a team, Elon combined for a three-under par 557 to place fifth after the first day of competition. The Phoenix is only six strokes behind overall leader Jacksonville State’s score of a minus-nine 551. Old Dominion and USC Upstate are currently tied for second with a seven-under 553, while Jacksonville is two strokes ahead of the maroon and gold with a five-under 555.

In the individual standings, Graham Hutchinson is tied for fourth after carding a six-under 134. The junior shot a 66 in round one and tallied a team-high 12 birdies on the day. Max Ferrari hit a three-under 67 in round two and is tied for 15th with a one-under 139. Josef Dransfeld is a stroke over par at 141 and tied for 22nd, while Quade Lukes owns a plus-two 142 to sit in a tie for 30th. Newcomer Bronson Myers parred 25 holes and is tied for 35th with a three-over 143. Lastly, Dawson Daniels turned in a plus-11 151 and heads into the final round tied for 72nd.

UP NEXT

The Phoenix concludes its first tournament of the fall season tomorrow morning, Sept. 10. The group will tee off of the hole one beginning at 8:30 a.m., while Lukes will go off of hole 10 at 9:24 a.m.

Golfweek Program Challenge

Sept. 9-10 | Pawleys Island, S.C.

Team Standings

1. Jacksonville State (279-272–551) -9

T2. Old Dominion (274-279–553) -7

T2. USC Upsate (272-281–553) -7

4. Jacksonville (274-281–555) -5

5. Elon (280-277–557) -3

6. Florida Atlantic (281-279–560) E

7. UNCW (282-280–562) +2

8. Stephen F. Austin State (287-280–567) +7

9. Gardner-Webb (285-286–571) +11

10. Delaware (284-288–572) +12

T11. George Mason (290-283–573) +13

T11. Purdue Fort Wayne (290-283–573) +13

13. Florida Gulf Coast (284-296–580) +20

14. Stetson (296-288–584) +24

15. Presbyterian (291-295–586) +26

Elon Individuals

T4. Graham Hutchinson (66-68–134) -6

T15. Max Ferrari (72-67–139) -1

T22. Josef Dransfeld (71-70–141) +1

T30. Quade Lukes (69-73–142) +2

T35. Bronson Myers (71-72–143) +3

T72. Dawson Daniels (75-76–151) +11