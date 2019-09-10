Elon Men’s Soccer Continues Homestand Versus High Point

ELON, N.C. – The Elon University men’s soccer team continues its homestand with a matchup versus Triad rival High Point on Wednesday, Sept. 11. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. at Rudd Field.

How to Follow

Wednesday’s game will be broadcast live through Elon Sports Vision while live stats will be available at elonphoenix.com. Updates of the match will be provided on Twitter at the team’s handle, @ElonMSoccer.

Match Promotions

• The match will feature an Elon “19” t-shirt giveaway to the first 50 students at the match.

The Matchup

• Wednesday’s match will be the 44th meeting between the Phoenix and Panthers in a series dating back to 1972.

• High Point holds a 28-13-12 ledger all-time over the Phoenix in the series. Elon however is unbeaten in the previous five matchups, going 4-0-1.

• Elon came away with a 2-1 win last season at High Point with Luke Matthews providing the game-winning goal.

Last Time Out

• Elon hosted Rutgers in its home-opener this past Saturday, Sept. 7, to start its four-game homestand.

• The Scarlet Knights came away with a 1-0 defeat over the Phoenix, handing Elon its first loss of the year. An own goal in the 71st minute by the Phoenix helped Rutgers avenged its defeat to Elon the previous season.

• Redshirt freshman keeper Peter Wentzel recorded a season-high five saves in the contest for the Phoenix. Senior striker Iñigo Bronte took a team-best three shots with one on goal.

• Matthews made his season debut for Elon in the contest. The Swindon, England, native started the contest, but only played the first 25 minutes of the in his return from offseason injury.

Opening Stanza

• Elon has scored six goals this season, with two each coming from sophomores Christian Lauenborg and Valdimar Jonsson. Lauenborg paces the Phoenix with five points on the year.

• Wentzel has played every minute between the posts this season, recording 10 saves with a 1.86 goals against average.

• The Phoenix is in its third season under head coach Marc Reeves. Through his nine seasons as a head coach, Reeves is 88-57-29 overall.

• Elon welcomes back 22 letterwinners and five starters from last year’s team. The Phoenix went 5-8-2 last season, but had a pair of victories against top-25 opponents (No. 20 FIU and No. 25 James Madison) while also defeating another 2018 NCAA Tournament team at High Point.

• Among the notable returners for the Phoenix includes senior defender Luke Matthews. The Swindon, England, native was a first team All-CAA selection a year ago and garnered 2019 Preseason All-CAA accolades.

• Senior striker Iñigo Bronte was also an All-CAA choice in 2018 in his first season with the Phoenix. The Pamplona, Spain, native led the Phoenix in total points (13) and goals (six).

• Elon welcomes 11 new players to its roster in 2019. Of the 11 players, eight are international players.

• Four players will don the captain armband for the Phoenix this season. Matthews returns as one of the captains for the squad while fellow seniors Josh Blank, Caner Snover and John Walden will join him among the leadership group.

• Elon closed out its 2019 exhibition schedule with a 1-0-1 record. The Phoenix earned a 2-1 victory at Davidson on Aug. 19 before closing its its preseason with a 1-1 draw versus Campbell on Aug. 24.

Scouting High Point

• The Panthers are 1-2 on the season so far in 2019. High Point defeated William & Mary to open the season, but have fell to ranked opponents No. 21 Charlotte and No. 12 Virginia the last two matches.

• High Point is coming off an 13-3-2 ledger in 2018 and earned an at large berth to the NCAA Tournament.

• Offensively, the Panthers have scored only two goals this season, both coming against William & Mary. Senior Siggi Benonysson and freshman Jordan Lonchar have accounted for HPU’s goals this season.

• The Panthers were selected as the favorite in the 2019 Big South Preseason poll. High Point is led by first-year head coach Zach Haines, who spent the 2018 season with Denver and six years prior at UNCW.

Up Next

Elon begins CAA play this Saturday, Sept. 14, hosting defending league tournament champion James Madison at Rudd Field. Match is scheduled for a 7 p.m. start.