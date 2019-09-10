Elon Volleyball Phoenix Set to Host N.C. Central in Home Opener

ELON, N.C. – After beginning its season with a pair of road tournaments, Elon University volleyball is back on its home court this Tuesday, Sept. 10 as the Phoenix (1-5) hosts N.C. Central for the team’s home opener at Schar Center.

COVERAGE

Updates for all of Elon’s matches will be provided on the team’s Twitter account at @ElonVB. Live stats will be available, and fans can watch the match on Elon Sports Vision.

SERIES HISTORY

Elon owns a 26-5 lead in the all-time series with the Lady Eagles (0-6) and is looking to extend a 20-match win streak over the maroon and gray. Last season saw the Phoenix earn a pair of straight-set victories when facing NCCU, starting with a Sept. 1 result as part of the 2018 Phoenix Classic. In that first meeting, Kam Terry led the Phoenix with 11 kills to go with seven digs. Leah Daniel added 10 kills and one block, Elizabeth Coil collected six kills with two blocks and a .667 hitting percentage, and Maddie Jaudon finished with a team-high 13 digs. Kodi Garcia had a match-high 22 assists and added four digs.

In the second meeting on Oct. 17 in Durham, N.C., Madi Genaway finished with a team-high 10 kills and as many digs. Kellyn Trowse followed with seven kills, Garcia contributed 25 assists, and Isabella Seman served six aces with 14 digs. Natalie Cumminsregistered three blocks, followed by Daniel and Alexa Pavlick with two each. Haylie Clark chipped in 14 assists with three kills, two aces, and two digs.

SCOUTING THE LADY EAGLES

NCCU is in search of its first win of the season. The Lady Eagles opened the year at the Spartan-Demon Decon Classic, falling to co-host UNCG 3-1 in the team’s season opener on Aug. 30. The next day saw the maroon and gray in Winston-Salem, N.C., where they lost in straight sets to the Deacs and dropped a 3-1 match to Presbyterian. After a Sept. 4 match at The Citadel was postponed, NCCU played a home-and-home series with Campbell on Sept. 6-7, dropping both games 3-0. A second match on Sept. 7 had the Lady Eagles on the wrong end of a 3-0 decision versus Wofford.

Heading into Tuesday’s match, Arlanda Faulkner and Christine Alcox lead the team with 43 and 40 kills, respectively. Celene Morris has established herself as the primary setter with 111 assists, while Alyssa Pieh has served a team-high eight aces. On defense, Yomaries Villegas owns 84 digs and McKayla Young has recorded 19 blocks.

UP NEXT

Elon plays again this Friday, Sept. 13 against Furman and again on Sunday, Sept. 15 versus Wake Forest as past of the Demon Deacon/Phoenix Challenge. Friday’s match with the Paladins (0-6) is scheduled for a 7 p.m. start, while first serve against the Deacs (6-0) is set for 2 p.m.