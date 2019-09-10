Elon Women’s Golf Plays First Two Rounds at Golfweek Program Challenge

PAWLEYS ISLAND, S.C. – After Hurricane Dorian delayed the start of the 2019 Golfweek Program Challenge, the Elon University women’s golf team opened its fall season on Monday, Sept. 9 with the first two rounds of the tournament. The field of 15 teams is playing at True Blue Golf Club on Pawleys Island, S.C.

DAY ONE RESULTS

Since the first year of the Challenge in 2011, men’s teams played at True Blue while the women’s teams were at nearby Caledonia Golf & Fish Club. This year marks the first year the men and women have traded locations.

HIGHLIGHTS

Adel Vadkerti led the way for the maroon and gold as the junior from Komarom, Hungary shot an even par 72 in the opening round and followed with a six-over 78. A Second Team All-CAA selection last spring, she will enter the final day tied for 26th in the individual standings after recording a team-high six birdies. Right behind her is newcomer Emily Nash, who posted a one-over 73 and a 78 to tie for 37th with a combined 151. Audrey Kennett is currently tied for 45th with a 154, Sophia Mancuso is a stroke behind and tied for 51st at 155, and Svarin Yuienyong is tied for 60th with a 159. Mancuso parred a total of 26 holes, the most among her teammates.

As a team, the Phoenix combined for a 30-over par 606 to tie for 10th out of 15 teams. Florida Atlantic is atop the leaderboard with a plus-nine 585, High Point is second with a 586, and Delaware rounds out the top three with a 587.

UP NEXT

Elon will play the final round of the tournament tomorrow morning, Sept. 10. The Phoenix is scheduled to tee off from hole 10 beginning at 7:54 a.m.

Golfweek Program Challenge

Sept. 9-10 | Pawleys Island, S.C.

Team Standings

1. Florida Atlantic (291-294–585) +9

2. High Point (290-296–586) +10

3. Delaware (292-295–587) +11

4. USC Upsate (295-293–588) +12

5. Stetson (294-295–589) +13

6. Marshall (292-298–590) +14

7. Jacksonville (304-291–595) +19

8. UNCW (297-301–598) +22

9. Jacksonville State (307-296–603) +27

T10. Purdue Fort Wayne (305-301–606) +30

T10. Elon (297-309–606) +30

12. Stephen F. Austin State (305-308–613) +37

13. Gardner-Webb (307-307–614) +38

14. Presbyterian (319-307–626) +50

15. Illinois Chicago (311-316–627) +51

Elon Individuals

T26. Adel Vadkerti (72-78–150) +6

T37. Emily Nash (73-78–151) +7

T45. Audrey Kennett (76-78–154) +10

T51. Sophia Mancuso (80-75–155) +11

T60. Svarin Yuenyong (76-83–159) +15