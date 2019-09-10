Looking at the Stats/Numbers following Week #3 of the 2019 High School Football Season, in Guilford County

++++++++++Let’s get to some of those stats after WEEK #3 of our 2019 Guilford County High School Football Season….Several teams still need to go and get their Stats listed and posted on MaxPreps, while some need to get their Stats updated……Here is what we have, on what we could find, from MaxPreps and from last Friday night’s game totals…++++++++++

*****Rushers with over 100 yards, and where Team Stats have been provided at MaxPreps…*****

Rushing:

Quan Nora(Grimsley High School) 510 yards on 71 carries with 7 TD’s…7.2 yards per carry and 170.0 yards per game….

Dante Bovian(Western Guilford HS) with 426 yards on 49 carries with 5 TD’s…8.69 yards per carry and 142.0 yards per game…

Carson Cassetty(Northwest Guilford HS) with 364 yards rushing on 61 carries with 6 TD’s…6.0 yards per carry and 121.3 yards a game rushing….

Trevon Hester(Northeast Guilford HS) with 349 yards on 64 carries with 1 TD….5.5 per carry and 116.3 yards per game…

Chris Zellous(Grimsley HS) with 305 yards on 30 carries, with 4 TD’s…10.2 yards per carry and 101.7 yards per game…

Hezekiah Newby(Eastern Guilford HS) with 262 yards on 39 carries with 3 TD’s….6.7 yards per carry and 87.3 yards per game…

Myles Crisp(Southern Guilford HS) 13 carries for 217 yards with 2 TD’s…16.7 yards per carry and 108.5 yards per game…2 Games

Brian Anderson(High Point Central HS) with 211 yards on 39 carries and 2 TD’s…5.4 yards per carry and 70.0 yards per game….

Alston Hooker(Ragsdale HS) with a total of 210 rushing yards and one rushing TD for the Ragsdale Tigers…

Derron McGuitty(Southeast Guilford HS) with 207 rushing yards and 3 TD’s…

Parren Johnson(High Point Central HS) with 206 yards on 33 carries….5.6 yards per carry and 89 yards per game…

Jeiel Melton(Page HS) with 142 yards rushing on 35 carries, with 1 TD…4.1 yards per carry and 47.3 yards per game..

Pedro Moreno(High Point Christian Academy) with 141 rushing yards on 15 carries, with 2 TD’s…9.4 per carry and 35.3 yards per game..

Jalen Fairley(Southeast Guilford HS) with 139 yards on 22 carries, with 2 TD’s…6.3 yards per carry and 69.5 yards per game….

Jackson Powell(High Point Christian Academy) with 138 yards on 15 carries, 9.2 yards per carry and 34.5 yards per game..

Wistar Allen(High Point Christian Academy) with 129 yards on 12 carries with 2 TD’s/10.8 yards per carry and 32.3 yards per game…

Zephaniah Cole(Eastern Guilford HS) with 113 yards on 12 carries, with 2 TD’s….9.4 yards per carry and 37.7 yards per game….

Milan Summers(Dudley HS) with 107 yards on 12 carries, with 8.9 yards per carry and 35.7 yards per game…

Jahmier Slade(Dudley HS) with 100 yards on 30 carries, 3.3 per carry and 33.3 yards per game…

*****Passers with over 100 yards, where Team Stats are available…*****

Passing:

Luke Homol(High Point Christian Academy) going 46-81 for 836 yards for 15 TD’s/0 INT’s/56.8% of passes completed and 209 yards per game…

Javondre Paige(Page HS) with 554 yards, going 38-70, 5 TD’s/0 INT’s/54.3 % passes completed and 184.7 yards per game…

Kamell Smith(Eastern Guilford HS) with 488 yards, going 36-69 passing, 6 TD’s/3 INT./52.2% passes completed and 162.7 yards per game..

Alston Hooker(Ragsdale HS) with 396 yards passing, going 31-48, 4 TD’s/3 INT’s/64.6% on his passes…..

Robbie Boyd(Western Guilford HS) with 376 yards passing, going 36-73 passing, 1 TD/3 INT’s/49.5% passes completed and 128.0 yards per game…

Jahmier Slade(Dudley HS) with 358 yards going 16-40 passing for 4 TD’s/0 INT’s/40.0% passes completed and 119.3 yards per game…

Chris Zellous(Grimsley HS) with 353 yards, going 23-37 for 7 TD’s/1 INT./62.2% of passes completed and 117.7 yards per game…

Glenn Bullock(High Point Central HS) with 333 yards, going 25-46 for 2 TD’s/4 INT’s/54.3% of passes completed and 111.0 yards per game…

Myles Crisp(Southern Guilford HS) 10-22 for 318 yards, with 2 TD’s/0 INT’s/45.5% of passes completed and 159 yards per game…2 Games…

Walter Kuhlenkamp(Southeast Guilford HS) with 294 yards, going 28-52, 0 TD’s/2 INT’s/53.8% of passes completed and 147 yards per game…2 Games

Micah Salmon(Northwest Guilford HS) 21-43 for 262 yards with 3 TD’s/1 INT/48.8% passes completed and 87.3 yards per game…

Clayton Patterson(Northeast Guilford HS) with 258 yards passing, going 20-42/4 TD’s/4 INT’s/47.6% passes completed and 86 yards per game…

Alonza Barnett(Page HS) with 222 yards, going 13-26 for 2 TD’s/1 INT./50.0% passes complete and 111.0 yards per game…

Gavin Kuld(High Point Christian Academy) 6-9 for 116 yards for 3 TD’s/1 INT./66.7% of passes completed and 29 yards per game…

*****Receivers with over 100 yards, and where Team Stats are available…*****

Receivers:

John Saunders Jr.(High Point Christian Academy) with 21 receptions for 415 yards and 11 TD’s….

Brycen Thomas(High Point Christian Academy) with 15 receptions for 348 yards and 5 TD’s…

C.J. Crump(Page HS) with 10 receptions for 270 yards and 1 TD…

Antoine Shaw(Page HS) with 16 receptions for 230 yards and 0 TD’s…

Mehki Wall(Dudley HS) with 8 receptions for 219 yards and 4 TD’s…

Brandon Thomas(Northwest Guilford HS) 9 receptions for 164 yards and 3 TD’s…

Keith McDuffie Jr.(High Point Central HS) with 14 receptions for 164 yards and 0 TD’s…

Jaquavion Mayo(Grimsley HS) with 10 receptions for 150 yards and 2 TD’s…

Zeke Nicholson(Northeast Guilford HS) with 13 receptions for 142 yards and 3 TD’s…

Christian Smitherman(Eastern Guilford HS) with 8 receptions for 139 yards and 3 TD’s…

Jaden Hall(Northeast Guilford HS) with 4 receptions for 118 yards…

Elijah Kennedy(High Point Central HS) with 8 receptions for 113 yards and 0 TD’s…

Lawson Albright(Grimsley HS) with 6 receptions for 110 yards and 3 TD’s…

Cortez Wilson(Page HS) 6 receptions for 107 yards and 1 TD…

Elijah Petty(Eastern Guilford HS) 8 receptions for 104 yards and 0 TD’s…

Jalen Smith(Southern Guilford HS) with 5 receptions for 104 yards and 1 TD…2 Games…