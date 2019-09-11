Bethany Community High School Coaches Hired:Brent Hinson to lead Wolves’ men’s basketball team and Shaughn Neal to lead Wolves’ baseball team

Bethany Community School introduced two new varsity head coaches to prospective players on Wednesday, September 11. Coach Brent Hinson has been named Men’s Head Varsity Basketball Coach and Coach Shaughn Neal has been named Head Varsity Baseball Coach. Bethany Community School Athletic Director Sonny Gann is excited to watch the two new coaches get to work.

“Both men share the same positive attributes to lead our programs,” Gann said. “Each are passionate about his sport and has knowledge to pass along to their players and they are hard working. Additionally and most importantly, they both look to develop relationships with people. Success on the court and field are important, but they know their biggest impact will be in the lives of their players. I look forward to seeing Coach Hinson and Coach Neal get to work and develop their programs.”

Brent Hinson is a 2003 graduate from Smith High School in Greensboro. Hinson spent two years playing basketball at St. Andrews Presbyterian College. For the past four years, Coach Hinson has served as an assistant coach at Dudley High School in Greensboro. His other coaching experience includes compiling a 34-10 record during a two-year stint as the Dudley JV coach, two years at Guilford Middle School, where he compiled a 20-9 record after taking over a program with only four wins the previous two years, and he also has over a decade of coaching in the AAU circuit. In 2011, Hinson served as the head coach and director of Roots Rockin’ All-Stars, an AAU team that won the USSSA Silver National Championship. Coach Hinson has spent his last eight seasons with Team Felton, including his role of head coach on the 2019 team, in which he helped develop multiple Division I signees. Coach Hinson referenced a legendary coach regarding his first high school head coaching opportunity.

Hinson said, “John Wooden said a good coach can change a game. A great coach can change a life.” My expectation is to breed young men into winners in both basketball and life.”

Shaughn Neal is from Charlotte, North Carolina, and is a 2003 graduate of East Mecklenburg High School. Neal earned a baseball and academic scholarship to Wingate University, where he was a starter on the Bulldogs’ baseball team for four years. Coach Neal most recently spent a season as an assistant coach at Greensboro Day School (GDS). Before his GDS stop, Neal was an assistant coach at Wilmington Laney High School. Coach Neal also served as head coach for three years at Carrboro High School, leading the Jaguars to their first ever Mid-State 2A Conference championship in 2015, while also taking home Conference Coach of the Year honors. Prior to Carrboro, Neal was the head junior varsity coach at East Chapel Hill High School for four seasons. Coach Neal has also worked with On Deck Baseball Skills Development Academy in Charlotte and played a year of professional baseball with the Reno Silver Sox. Coach Neal likes the potential of his new program.

“It’s not everyday a head coaching position comes open with such a bright future,” Neal said. “I want to thank Coach Gann for allowing me the opportunity to develop the Bethany Baseball program and invest in Summerfield and all its surrounding areas. Time to get to work; Go Wolves!”

Bethany Community School is in its third year as a high school and second year competing on the varsity level. The first senior class will graduate in 2021. Currently in the CAASC conference, the school plans to transition to the North Carolina High School Athletic Association by the 2021-2022 school year.