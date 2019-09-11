Danny Pigge Ameriprise Financial High School Football Player of the Week for the Week of September 6
Chris Zellous is our Danny Pigge(Ameriprise Financial) GreensboroSports.com Player of the Week, for the week of September 6…
Zellous goes 10-15 passing, for 193 yards and 3 touchdowns for the Grimsley Whirlies, and Zellous added 136 yards on the ground on 10 carries, for one TD….
Chris Zellous overall with:
193 passing yards…
136 rushing yards…
329 Total Yards with 4 Total Touchdowns…
Week One Winner:Quan Nora(Grimsley High School)
Week Two Winner:Carson Cassetty(Northwest Guilford High School)
Week Three Winner:Chris Zellous(Grimsley High School)
Steak n Shake Players of the Game from September 6…
Mekhi Wall(Dudley High School) with 95 yards receiving and 62 yards on Punt Returns for 157 all-purpose yards and 2 TD’s receiving….
Dontae Bovian(Western Guilford High School) with 21 carries for 151 yards and 3 TD’s in the Western Guilford Hornets’ win over Rockingham County, this past Friday night, September 6….
