Elon Men’s Golf Ties for Sixth at Golfweek Program Challenge
PAWLEYS ISLAND, S.C. – The Elon University men’s golf team finished tied for sixth on the final day of the 2019 Golfweek Program Challenge this Tuesday, Sept. 10 at Caledonia Golf & Fish Club on Pawleys Island S.C.
HIGHLIGHTS
The team shot an 11-over par 291 in the final round to post a combined two-day total of 848, finishing even with UNCW. Jacksonville captured the team title with a 12-under 828, Jacksonville State grabbed second with a nine-under 831, and Florida Atlantic came in third after posting a minus-seven 833.
Graham Hutchinson again paced the maroon and gold, recording an even par-70 to tie for sixth with a six-under 204. Max Ferrari tied for 13th and came in a stroke under par at 209. Quades Lukes was four over with a 214, Bronson Myers shot a 218, Josef Dransfeld a 221, and Dawson Daniels registered a 227. Hutchinson totaled 13 birdies, the second most in the field, while Ferrari and Lukes followed with 13 and 12, respectively.
UP NEXT
Next up for the Phoenix is a trip to Raleigh, N.C. on Oct. 5-6 for the Wolfpack Intercollegiate, NC State’s annual home fall tournament. The Intercollegiate will be held at Lonnie Poole Golf Course.
Golfweek Program Challenge
Sept. 9-10 | Pawleys Island, S.C.
Team Standings
1. Jacksonville (274-281-273–828) -12
2. Jacksonville State (279-272-280–831) -9
3. Florida Atlantic (281-279-272–833) -7
T4. Old Dominion (274-279-288–841) +1
T4. USC Upsate (272-281-288–841) +1
T6. Elon (280-277-291–848) +8
T6. UNCW (282-280-286–848) +8
T8. George Mason (290-283-282–855) +15
T8. Stephen F. Austin State (287-280-288–855) +15
10. Gardner-Webb (285-286-285–856) +16
11. Delaware (284-288-285–857) +17
12. Purdue Fort Wayne (290-283-285–858) +18
13. Florida Gulf Coast (284-296-290–870) +30
T14. Stetson (296-288-292–876) +36
T14. Presbyterian (291-295-290–876) +36
Elon Individuals
T6. Graham Hutchinson (66-68-70–204) -6
T13. Max Ferrari (72-67-70–209) -1
T27. Quade Lukes (69-73-72–214) +4
T46. Bronson Myers (71-72-75–218) +8
T57. Josef Dransfeld (71-70-80–221) +11
T74. Dawson Daniels (75-76-76–227) +17
