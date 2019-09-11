Elon Softball Announces 2019 Fall Schedule

ELON, N.C. – The Elon University softball team and head coach Kathy Bocock announced the program’s 2019 fall schedule on Wednesday, Sept. 11. The slate features eight games with five of those contests coming at the Phoenix’s home facility at Hunt Softball Park.

“Very excited to announce our 2019 fall ball schedule,” said Bocock. “These games are an opportunity for our team to play in a competitive atmosphere against quality opponents to help prepare us for the spring. It’s also a chance for fans and parents to get an early look at our team for the first time, so I am also excited about that.”

The Phoenix opens the fall slate with a home contest against Louisburg College on Sunday, Sept. 29 at 1 p.m. Elon then hosts NC State on Oct. 5 followed by a visit from Longwood the next day on Oct. 6.

Elon treks to East Carolina for a twin bill on Oct. 12 before facing North Carolina in Chapel Hill on Oct. 23. Two days later, the maroon and gold faces Louisburg College in a rematch at home on Oct. 25 before ending the fall schedule with its second contest against the Tar Heels at Hunt Softball Park.

Bocock begins her ninth season at the helm of the Phoenix softball program. In 2019, Elon posted its third 30-win campaign in the past five seasons and is coming off its first trip to the Colonial Athletic Association championship game.

2019 Fall Schedule

Sept. 29 – vs. Louisburg College at 1 p.m.

Oct. 5 – vs. NC State at 12 p.m.

Oct. 6 – vs. Longwood at 1 p.m.

Oct. 12 – at East Carolina (DH) at 12 p.m.

Oct. 23 – at North Carolina at 5 p.m.

Oct. 25 – vs. Louisburg College at 5:30 p.m.

Oct. 30 – vs. North Carolina at 6 p.m.