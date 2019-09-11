Elon Women’s Golf Concludes Play at Golfweek Program Challenge

PAWLEYS ISLAND, S.C. – The final day of the 2019 Golfweek Program Challenge, hosted by the True Blue Golf Club on Pawleys Island, S.C., saw the Elon University women’s golf team finish tied for 10th.

FINAL RESULTS

HIGHLIGHTS

Adel Vadkerti carded an even par-72 in the final round to tied for 18th overall with a six-over par 222. Emily Nash and Sophia Mancuso both tied for 42nd with a plus-12 228. Audrey Kennett had a two-day total of 238 to place 61st, and Svarin Yuenyong tied for 68th with a 243.

Collectively, the Phoenix scored a 912 to end the tournament even with Purdue Fort Wayne. High Point’s eight-over par 872 garnered the team trophy, Marshall came in second with a 12-over 876, and Delaware was a stroke behind the Thundering Herd for third place.

UP NEXT

The Phoenix will host its inaugural Phoenix Invitational on Monday and Tuesday, Sept. 23-24 at Alamance Country Club.

Golfweek Program Challenge

Sept. 9-10 | Pawleys Island, S.C.

Team Standings

1. High Point (290-296-286–872) +8

2. Marshall (292-298-286–876) +12

3. Delaware (292-295-290–877) +13

4. USC Upsate (295-293-290–878) +14

5. Stetson (294-295-290–879) +15

6. Florida Atlantic (291-294-298–883) +19

7. UNCW (297-301-288–886) +22

T8. Jacksonville (304-291-301–896) +32

T8. Jacksonville State (307-296-293–896) +32

T10. Elon (297-309-306–912) +48

T10. Purdue Fort Wayne (305-301-306–912) +48

12. Stephen F. Austin State (305-308-307–920) +56

13. Illinois Chicago (311-316-299–926) +62

14. Gardner-Webb (307-307-317–931) +67

15. Presbyterian (319-307-309–935) +71

Elon Individuals

T18. Adel Vadkerti (72-78-72–222) +6

T42. Emily Nash (73-78-77–228) +12

T42. Sophia Mancuso (80-75-73–228) +12

61. Audrey Kennett (76-78-84–238) +22

T68. Svarin Yuenyong (76-83-84–243) +27