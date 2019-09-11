Football, Basketball and Baseball Play-by-Play man from Lexington, Randy Swicegood gone at age 67:Swicegood with WLXN for over 25 years

High School football, high school basketball, high school baseball, American Legion Baseball, Catawba College athletics and a lot more…He was the morning sports man on WLXN 1440 AM in Lexington, N.C. and he could also be heard on Majic 99.9 in Davidson County/Lexington….All kinds of sports play-by-play from Randy Swicegood, who did a great job calling and selling the sports on the radio, in Davidson County….For many years, Randy could also be heard on 94.1 FM in Davidson County…All of the stations Randy worked for were owned by the Gig Hylton family…The last time I saw Randy Swicegood, was when he was calling a high school football game, with North Davidson at Dudley, back about 5-6 years ago, and Shy Tuttle was playing for North Davidson at the time, and now Shy Tuttle is in the NFL…Randy Swicegood is gone and his voice will be missed all around Davidson County….Gone at age 67 and we first got the word about his death, from Kevin ConNolly, on the FOX 8 10:35pm sports…

Swicegood gone and Swicegood did a great job announcing the ball games and he had that Southern drawl in his voice, that you will never forget as long as you live…Randy Swicegood has seen his life come to end, and he has reached the “Finish Line”…

RIP:Randy Swicegood, “The Sports Voice of Davidson County”……

from the Lexington Times-Dispatch:

Lexington, NC – Jeffery Randle Swicegood, “Randy,” passed away peacefully on September 11, 2019 at Hinkle Hospice House.

A funeral service will be held on Saturday, September 14, 2019 at 11:00 am at Davidson Funeral Home Chapel with Pastors Mike Hillard and Joey Goodman officiating. Visitation with the family will be one hour before the service. Interment will follow at Forest Hill Memorial Park.

Randy was a 1970 graduate of Lexington Senior High School and a 1974 graduate of UNC-Chapel Hill where he earned his Bachelor of Science degree in Business Administration. Randy married his sweetheart, Amy Bates Swicegood, on August 17, 1974. Together, they had two sons, Chad and Casey Swicegood. A man with a strong work ethic, Randy kept busy being the owner and operator of Swicegood Supply Co., and a successful realtor with Leonard Craver Realty.

His passion, however, was sports broadcasting which served as his main hobby for over 25 years. Davidson County had the privilege of having Randy as the lead sports announcer for Majic 99.9, where he served alongside his best friend, Dale Moorefield. Randy was an avid Carolina fan and he sported his Tarheel attire almost daily.

During the latter part of his life, Randy acquired a new passion, the honor of being a “Poppy” to his precious granddaughter, Parker, who he loved more than anything. Randy was preceded in death by both his mother and father, Mock and Aileen Swicegood.

He is survived by his loving wife, Amy, of the home; son, Chad and beloved daughter-in-law, Hope Swicegood, and son, Casey Swicegood and most cherished granddaughter, Parker Swicegood; a special sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Rosemary and Joe Pope; sister, Linda Sue Strickland (Tom), and nephews, Michael Pope, Marty Pope, Tommy Strickland, and niece, Stephanie Strickland. He also leaves behind his fur baby, “Sparkles.”

In lieu of flowers and food, please send all memorials to Hospice of Davidson County at 200 Hospice Way, Lexington, NC 27292 or High Rock Church of Lexington at 135 Lowes Blvd., Lexington, NC 27292.