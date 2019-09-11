Greensboro Red Wings Baseball Launches New Junior Legion Team:Greensboro Redhawks will become a reality in 2020(Nick Goard will lead ‘Hawks)

Red Wings Launch New Junior Legion Team

GREENSBORO — In 2016, the Post 53 Red Wings were launched as an affiliate program. Now entering their fifth season, the Red Wings will launch an affiliate team of their own: the Post 53 Greensboro Redhawks, their new Junior Legion program.

Athletic Director Jim Goard and senior team head coach David Sellers have discussed starting a new team for each of the past two seasons and believe they now have the resources and the demand to start it and run it the right way.

Junior Legion is a way for high school underclassmen to be introduced to Legion Baseball and the Post 53 Red Wings organization before hopefully joining the Senior Legion team. Like Senior Legion, the Redhawks’ main goal is to win, but there is a greater emphasis on development at the junior level.

Creating a Junior Legion team not only benefits the organization by making it deeper, but it also benefits local players by providing a more affordable and competitive alternative than some of the other programs in the area. Junior Legion is not an attempt to replace those programs, but instead serve as another option that may meet the needs of some players that other programs do not satisfy.

Nick Goard has been named the head coach of the Redhawks. Goard, who will graduate from Appalachian State in May, has assisted the Senior team since 2017.

An All-Conference outfielder at Southern Guilford and Second Team All-Region outfielder for Appalachian’s club team, Goard has plenty of winning experience. He played for conference championships at Southern and GTCC, won an Area III championship with Post 87, and helped rebuild App State’s club program.

“My biggest goal this year is to establish a winning culture,” Goard said. “Talent is too inconsistent to depend on. One year we might have 18 college-bound players, another year we might have none. But if the culture is consistent, any group we put together can compete for a championship.”

When asked what that culture would look like, Goard continued to say that “our program will be built on positive energy, preparation, and selflessness. Not only will that lead to more wins, but it will help players take the next step as athletes, students, and young men.”

An information meeting and brief workout will be held at Eastern Guilford High School on October 12th at 2:00 PM. More details will be announced closer to that date. If you have any questions, please email post53redhawks@gmail.com.