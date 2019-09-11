High School Sports Scores for Wednesday September 11, 2019
Girls Varsity Field Hockey:
Page 4, R.J. Reynolds 2
East Forsyth HS: 1 , Grimsley High School: 0
Girls Varsity Volleyball:
Pinecrest HS: 3, Grimsley High School: 2
Girls Varsity Golf:
Glenn HS: 131, Grimsley High School: 163
Girls Junior Varsity Volleyball:
Pinecrest HS: 2, Grimsley High School: 1
