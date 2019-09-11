Historic Sports Night at Caldwell Academy:Volleyball Team defeats High Point Christian Academy and Black blasts/serves ball for near aces all, in Game Four

On Tuesday evening Caldwell Academy Varsity Volleyball team had a HISTORIC Night as they defeated High Point Christian Academy( record of 9 W—7L ) by a score of 3 games to 1.

Scores of each game as follows:

Game 1 CA 25–HPCA 16

Game 2 HPCA 29–CA 27

Game 3 CA 25–HPCA 22

Game 4 CA 25—HPCA 0….It was a PERFECT NO HIT GAME. It was a GREAT team effort with Gabby Black doing all the serving………

KEY STATS:: Sophia Plasman 18 kills….Gabby Black 9 kills & 8 aces…..Madison Bozarth 17 digs…..

Caldwell’s record(12 W 4 L)

Courtesy of Bob Black

Big Caldwell Academy Sports Supporter