Historic Sports Night at Caldwell Academy:Volleyball Team defeats High Point Christian Academy and Black blasts/serves ball for near aces all, in Game Four
On Tuesday evening Caldwell Academy Varsity Volleyball team had a HISTORIC Night as they defeated High Point Christian Academy( record of 9 W—7L ) by a score of 3 games to 1.
Scores of each game as follows:
Game 1 CA 25–HPCA 16
Game 2 HPCA 29–CA 27
Game 3 CA 25–HPCA 22
Game 4 CA 25—HPCA 0….It was a PERFECT NO HIT GAME. It was a GREAT team effort with Gabby Black doing all the serving………
KEY STATS:: Sophia Plasman 18 kills….Gabby Black 9 kills & 8 aces…..Madison Bozarth 17 digs…..
Caldwell’s record(12 W 4 L)
Courtesy of Bob Black
Big Caldwell Academy Sports Supporter
