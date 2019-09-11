Megan Harkey(Northwest Guilford HS) has committed and plans to play college basketball for the Xavier Musketeers:X marks the spot/Destination X for Harkey to Xavier

Megan Harkey, from Northwest Guilford High School, committed September 9th to Xavier University in Cincinnati, Ohio.

The Xavier Musketeers are D1 in the Big East conference and began to recruit Harkey in early August. They have a brand new coaching staff this year and plan to rebuild the program. They first noticed Megan Harkey due to her film that was sent to them, by Megan’s AAU program, Carolina Dynasty.

Megan Harkey is a 6’6 center/big and she averaged right at 9 points and 9 rebounds a game last season, for the Northwest Guilford Vikings…Harkey has been considered a “late arriver” in some hoops circles, since her overall skill level has just really started to catch up with her overall growth/height increase, during the last 2-3 years…

Harkey has come a long way and she is still growing as a basketball player and a person, and with her hard work ethic, Harkey should be a very big part of success this upcoming 2019-2020 season for the Lady Vikings, of Northwest Guilford High School, where Mike Everett will be the Vikings’ first-year head coach…

Harkey will not being taking many days or nights off this basketball season, and you can expect her to be giving the total release effort, that has taken her from a little known basketball talent, to a now scholarship offer, college athlete…

**********X marks the Spot/Destination X for Xavier University**********

Xavier [zey-vyer]

n. 1: Founded in 1831, Xavier is a Jesuit Catholic university located in Cincinnati, Ohio.JESUIT 101

The Jesuits have been educating people since the 1500s. Here’s how we carry on their traditions.

LET’S GO X.

Way beyond Xs and Os, Xavier’s 18 Division I sports teams finish first in character, commitment and courage. And even though life isn’t all about winning, we do plenty of that, too.

COMMUNITY SERVICE

Volunteer for more than 160 local, national and international organizations.

SUSTAINABILITY

Xavier thinks and acts green in its sustainability degrees, courses and campus operations.

RELIGIOUS INCLUSION

Our students practice more than 20 religions on campus. Our interfaith office strengthens the campus community.

++++++++++Melanie Moore Introduced as Eighth Head Coach of Xavier Women’s Basketball++++++++++

04.09.19

By: Greg Lautzenheiser, Xavier Athletic Communications

Xavier Athletics officially introduced Melanie Moore as the new head women’s basketball coach on Tuesday afternoon at Cintas Center. Moore becomes the eighth head coach in program history.

Moore joins the Musketeers after a seven-year stint at Michigan, most recently serving as associate head coach. She helped the Wolverines to a 156-85 overall record with seven postseason berths, including three NCAA Tournament appearances.

The Glandorf, Ohio, native also has assistant coaching stops at Princeton (2007-12), Dayton (2006-07), Indiana State (2004-06) and Siena (2002-04).

COACHING PROFILE

Xavier – Head Coach (2019-present)

Michigan – Associate Head Coach (2018-19)

Michigan – Assistant Coach (2012-18)

Princeton – Assistant Coach (2007-12)

Dayton – Assistant Coach (2006-07)

Indiana State – Assistant Coach (2004-06)

Siena – Assistant Coach (2002-04)

from Twitter:

++++++++++Raoul

@Raoul_000

WBB: 2020 prospect Megan Harkey, 6-6 C, Northwest Guilford HS (Greensboro, NC), has announced her commitment to Xavier (Big East)

+++++++++++