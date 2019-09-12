College Men’s Soccer Final- Methodist 4, Guilford 3

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. – The Guilford men’s soccer team traveled to Methodist University for a nonconference matchup on Wednesday evening and the Quakers were handed a close 4-3 loss.

Guilford (2-2-1) took the early lead when Giovanni Santibanez found the back of the net with help from Ricky Aguilar at the 12:36 mark.

The Monarchs (1-0) responded with three goals of their own over a span of 12 minutes to gain the 3-1 advantage. Ryan Hoerning, Hudson Zeisman, and Collin Hinnant earned the tallies for Methodist.

In the 32nd minute, Santibanez was once again set up by Aguilar to cut the deficit to one. However, the Monarchs’ Trent Powell put his team back up 4-2 with a goal just under five minutes later to close out the first-half scoring.

Guilford wouldn’t go down without a fight in the second frame and saw Aguilar add a goal in the 67th minute of play to go with his two previous assists. The late rally fell just short though, as Methodist held on to secure its first win of the season by a score of 4-3.

Zach Van Kampen made three saves in net and shifts to 1-0 on the season, while Cole Hupp earned the win for the Monarchs with four stops.

Guilford held the advantage in shots (19-13) as well as on corners (7-2) throughout the contest.

The Quakers host Roanoke College on Tuesday, September 17. Game time is 7 p.m. at the Armfield Athletic Center for Guilford’s Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) opener.