College Volleyball Final – Guilford 3, Ferrum 0

GREENSBORO, N.C. – Freshman Cameron Blankenship had nine kills and hit .389 in Guilford College’s 3-0 Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) volleyball victory over visiting Ferrum College Wednesday night, The Quakers (4-3, 1-0 ODAC) won their fourth-straight match, 25-11, 25-18, 25-12.

Guilford hit .306 as a team and trailed just once in the match. Tina Eucker set up 17 kills and Jenna Myer added 12 assists as the Quakers had 35 assists on 36 kills. Myer picked up a team-high eight digs in the contest. Christian Ritter, Morgan Tompkins, and Jasmine Gaines each chipped in five putaways. Khaira Bolden added four kills and four blocks. Guilford used 19 students in the league-opening win.

Cameron Hawkins led the Panthers (1-6, 0-1 ODAC) with six kills and two blocks. Layura Henley, Molly Patterson, and Mia Schaeffer each added four kills. Arielle Tritt led Ferrum with eight assists and Kayla Divers picked up seven digs.

Coach Emily Gann’s Quakers host the Guilford College Invitational this Friday and Saturday in the Ragan-Brown Field House. Friday’s schedule features Salem and William Peace at 5 p.m., followed by Guilford and Maryville. The four squads will each play twice in four Saturday matches in Ragan-Brown beginning at 11:00 a.m. Guilford plays William Peace at 1 and Salem at 5. Admission to the invitational is free.