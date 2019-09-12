Elon MSOC Phoenix Edged by High Point, 1-0

ELON, N.C. – The Elon University men’s soccer team fell 1-0 to fellow Piedmont Triad rival High Point on Wednesday evening, Sept. 11, in a midweek contest at Rudd Field.

The setback was the second straight for the Phoenix (1-2-1) and the first in five matches against the Panthers, who improved to 2-2 on the season and snapped their own two-game losing skid.

Despite outshooting the Panthers 19-7, Elon could not get anything past HPU keeper Keegan Meyer, who made seven saves on the night. The Phoenix’s Iñigo Bronte led the Phoenix with four shots in the match with two on goal.

For the second straight game, the Phoenix held its opponent scoreless in the opening stanza. Elon’s best chance of the first half came inside the 31st minute of action. Jimmy Contino headed the ball off a Phoenix free kick that just missed the crossbar as it sailed high over the goal.

Four minutes into the second half however, High Point broke the scoreless stalemate. The Panthers’ MD Myers was able to free himself to go one-on-one versus Peter Wentzel in goal, but Wentzel was able to make a great save on the initial shot. HPU’s Alex Abril was able to chase down the rebound and knocked in the carom to put the Panthers ahead 1-0.

Elon turned up its pressure in an attempt to find the equalizer. An intercepted pass by Burl Shepherd in the Phoenix’s offensive third in the 59th minute, gave Elon its first best look of the second half. Shepherd was able to slip a pass to Nick Adamczyk, who in turn dropped it to Bronte, but Meyer was there to make the easy save.

The evasive equalizer could not be found despite Elon outshooting the Panthers in the second half, 9-4. The Phoenix also had more corner kick opportunities in the second period, 7-2, but High Point was able to survive for the 1-0 win.

Elon is back on its home pitch this Saturday, Sept. 14, opening Colonial Athletic Association play against defending champion James Madison. That match is slated for a 7 p.m. kickoff.