High School JV Football Tonight in Guilford County(9/12/19):Northern Guilford at NWG and SWG at Ragsdale make for some good “Backyard Battles”
**********Looking ahead to this week’s Junior Varsity/JV Football games….All games set for 7pm, unless otherwise noted……**********
Northern Guilford(2-0) at Northwest Guilford(2-1)
Southwest Guilford(1-1) at Ragsdale(0-2)
Eastern Guilford(1-1) at Page(0-2)
Grimsley(2-1) at Southeast Guilford(1-1)
Southern Guilford(0-1) at Smith(1-0)
Dudley(2-0) at Durham Hillside(2-0)
Western Guilford(1-1) at Wheatmore(0-2)
High Point Central(0-2) West Forsyth(2-0) 6pm
High Point Christian Academy(1-0) at Raleigh Ravenscroft(1-0) 4:30pm
Northeast Guilford(0-2) OPEN
High Point Andrews…Not fielding a JV team this season….
Add A Comment
Personal attacks on players, coaches, parents or school officials will not be tolerated.
All comments are reviewed. We will close comments when things get out of hand or when we can not properly monitor them.