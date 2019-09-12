JV High School Football Tonight Scoreboard from our Guilford County Games(9/12/19)

Varsity Final:Walkertown 47, Bishop McGuinness 0

Bishop(0-4)/Walkertown(4-0)

JV Finals:

Final:Grimsley 12, Southeast Guilford 6

Grimsley(3-1)/SEG(1-2)

Durham Hillside 14, Dudley 6

Dudley(2-1)/Hillside(3-0)

Final:Page 16, Eastern Guilford 7

Page(1-2)/EG(1-2)

Game got called halfway through the Fourth Quarter….

Page 8, Eastern Guilford 7…End of 3rd Quarter game stopped due to Lightning Delay…

Final:Western Guilford 30, Wheatmore 0….

WG(0-3)/Wheatmore(0-3)

Final:Northern Guilford 25, Northwest Guilford 14

NG(3-0)/NWG(2-2)

Southern Guilford 32, Smith 8

SG(1-1)/Smith(1-1)

JV Final from the Water Tower:

Glenn Bobcats 12, North Forsyth Vikings 8

4th Quarter a Safety for the Carolina Panthers and now the score is Tampa Bay 17, Carolina Panthers 14….

End of 3rd Quarter:Tampa Bay Buccaneers 17, Carolina Panthers 12

Carolina Panthers with another FG from Joey Sly, out of Virginia Tech and the Panthers now lead the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 12-10…

3rd Quarter….

Halftime:Tampa Bay Buccaneers 10, Carolina Panthers 9

Carolina Panthers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers tied at 3-3 still in the first half/second quarter….Game was delayed after start, due to rain…Panthers move in front on a Field Goal by Joey Sly…Score now at 6-3 the Panthers have taken the lead….Tampa Bay has moved in front now, at Bank of America Stadium, Tampa Bay 10, Carolina Panthers 6….

Southwest Guilford(1-1) at Ragsdale(0-2)

High Point Central(0-2) West Forsyth(2-0) 6pm

High Point Christian Academy(1-0) at Raleigh Ravenscroft(1-0)

Northeast Guilford(0-2) OPEN

High Point Andrews…Not fielding a JV team this season….