JV High School Football Tonight Scoreboard from our Guilford County Games(9/12/19)
Varsity Final:Walkertown 47, Bishop McGuinness 0
Bishop(0-4)/Walkertown(4-0)
JV Finals:
Final:Grimsley 12, Southeast Guilford 6
Grimsley(3-1)/SEG(1-2)
Durham Hillside 14, Dudley 6
Dudley(2-1)/Hillside(3-0)
Final:Page 16, Eastern Guilford 7
Page(1-2)/EG(1-2)
Game got called halfway through the Fourth Quarter….
Page 8, Eastern Guilford 7…End of 3rd Quarter game stopped due to Lightning Delay…
Final:Western Guilford 30, Wheatmore 0….
WG(0-3)/Wheatmore(0-3)
Final:Northern Guilford 25, Northwest Guilford 14
NG(3-0)/NWG(2-2)
Southern Guilford 32, Smith 8
SG(1-1)/Smith(1-1)
JV Final from the Water Tower:
Glenn Bobcats 12, North Forsyth Vikings 8
4th Quarter a Safety for the Carolina Panthers and now the score is Tampa Bay 17, Carolina Panthers 14….
End of 3rd Quarter:Tampa Bay Buccaneers 17, Carolina Panthers 12
Carolina Panthers with another FG from Joey Sly, out of Virginia Tech and the Panthers now lead the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 12-10…
3rd Quarter….
Halftime:Tampa Bay Buccaneers 10, Carolina Panthers 9
Carolina Panthers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers tied at 3-3 still in the first half/second quarter….Game was delayed after start, due to rain…Panthers move in front on a Field Goal by Joey Sly…Score now at 6-3 the Panthers have taken the lead….Tampa Bay has moved in front now, at Bank of America Stadium, Tampa Bay 10, Carolina Panthers 6….
Southwest Guilford(1-1) at Ragsdale(0-2)
High Point Central(0-2) West Forsyth(2-0) 6pm
High Point Christian Academy(1-0) at Raleigh Ravenscroft(1-0)
Northeast Guilford(0-2) OPEN
High Point Andrews…Not fielding a JV team this season….
